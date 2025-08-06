MLS 'Dream come true:' Son Heung-min Joins LAFC, Latest Star to Make MLS Leap Published Aug. 6, 2025 7:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Son Heung-min has arrived at LAFC with great excitement and even greater ambitions for the next stage of his groundbreaking soccer career.

"I’m here to win, and I will perform," Son said at a packed news conference. "I will definitely show you something exciting ... are we calling it football or soccer? I will definitely show some exciting football, and we definitely will have success."

LAFC formally introduced its new forward Wednesday at BMO Stadium, where his likeness already looms over the main entrance gates and on video boards surrounding the stadium. The 33-year-old South Korean superstar arrives after a professional career spent in Europe, including the past decade at Tottenham.

"What can I say? Dream come true. L.A., what a city," said Son, who will wear No. 7 in black and gold.

Son had suitors from around the globe after he decided to leave Spurs, and he said the decision to join LAFC initially wasn’t obvious. He came around to the idea of moving to MLS after conversations with LAFC general manager John Thorrington, who sold Son on the 8-year-old club’s ambition to be an international brand and the most successful club in North America.

"If I’m honest, it was not my first choice," Son said. "But (from the) first call when I talked to John after the season finished, he just changed my mind. He changed my heart. He changed my brain. He showed me the destination where I should be. Right now, I’m here. I’m more than happy."

Son laughingly said he was also pitched aggressively by Hugo Lloris, his longtime teammate at Tottenham who is now LAFC’s starting goalkeeper.

Son is South Korea’s most popular athlete, and he is widely considered to be the greatest Asian soccer player in history. He said he already feels at home in Los Angeles, which has the world’s largest ethnic Korean population outside Korea and a robust base of soccer fans from all backgrounds who appreciate his accomplishments.

Son’s introductory news conference was attended by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, South Korea’s consul general, several additional politicians, dozens of Korean journalists and dozens of drum-beating, singing fans from the LAFC supporters’ group famous for its relentless, raucous noise during matches. Son already got a taste of LAFC fans’ passion Tuesday when he attended the club’s Leagues Cup victory over Tigres.

"On behalf of millions of Angelenos and soccer fans around the world — Sonny, welcome to Los Angeles," Bass said. "This is a moment that will be remembered in the city for generations to come."

Son joins a lengthy list of soccer stars from European leagues who moved to Hollywood for a second act in their careers. Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Olivier Giroud have all suited up for LAFC, while the crosstown rival LA Galaxy have welcomed even more European superstars, including David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robbie Keane and Marco Reus.

Son did not appear to be in decline during the past season as Tottenham’s captain, and he said he is in good shape after participating in Spurs’ summer tour of Asia. He did not set a date for his LAFC debut, but it could be this month.

"I just felt like I need a new chapter, I need a new challenge, and I choose LAFC," Son said. "I think we can say I’m old, but I still have a good physicality, good legs, and still have a good quality. I’m here to perform, but also I want to give some advice to the young players for improvement. That’s why we are here."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

