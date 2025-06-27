FIFA Club World Cup
Dortmund vs. Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jul. 1, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Dortmund and Monterrey square off in Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know about Dortmund vs Monterrey.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey
- Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of July 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Borussia Dortmund: –140
- Draw: +280
- Monterrey: +390
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Head to Head
This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Borussia Dortmund
- 6/25: vs Ulsan Hyundai (Win, 1–0)
- 6/21: vs Melbourne Storm (Win, 4–3)
- 6/17: vs Fluminense (Draw, 0–0)
- 5/17: vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Win, 3–0)
- 5/11: at Bayer Leverkusen (Win, 4–2)
Monterrey
- 6/25: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Win, 4–0)
- 6/21: vs River Plate (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/17: vs Inter Milan (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/10: at Toluca (Loss, 1–2)
- 5/7: vs Toluca (Win, 3–2)
