FIFA Club World Cup
Dortmund vs. Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
FIFA Club World Cup

Dortmund vs. Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jul. 1, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Dortmund and Monterrey square off in Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know about Dortmund vs Monterrey.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey

  • Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • TV: TBS
  • Streaming: DAZN

United States vs. Costa Rica Full Penalties | 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter Finals | FOX Soccer

United States vs. Costa Rica Full Penalties | 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter Finals | FOX Soccer
Check out every penalty kick in this matchup between the United States and Costa Rica in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter Finals.

Betting Odds

As of July 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Borussia Dortmund: –140
  • Draw: +280
  • Monterrey: +390
ADVERTISEMENT

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Head to Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Borussia Dortmund

  • 6/25: vs Ulsan Hyundai (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/21: vs Melbourne Storm (Win, 4–3)
  • 6/17: vs Fluminense (Draw, 0–0)
  • 5/17: vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Win, 3–0)
  • 5/11: at Bayer Leverkusen (Win, 4–2)

Monterrey

  • 6/25: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Win, 4–0)
  • 6/21: vs River Plate (Draw, 0–0)
  • 6/17: vs Inter Milan (Draw, 1–1)
  • 5/10: at Toluca (Loss, 1–2)
  • 5/7: vs Toluca (Win, 3–2)
share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes