Dortmund vs. Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Dortmund and Monterrey square off in Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know about Dortmund vs Monterrey.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: TBS

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of July 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Borussia Dortmund: –140

Draw: +280

Monterrey: +390

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Head to Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Borussia Dortmund

6/25: vs Ulsan Hyundai (Win, 1–0)

6/21: vs Melbourne Storm (Win, 4–3)

6/17: vs Fluminense (Draw, 0–0)

5/17: vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Win, 3–0)

5/11: at Bayer Leverkusen (Win, 4–2)

Monterrey

6/25: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Win, 4–0)

6/21: vs River Plate (Draw, 0–0)

6/17: vs Inter Milan (Draw, 1–1)

5/10: at Toluca (Loss, 1–2)

5/7: vs Toluca (Win, 3–2)

