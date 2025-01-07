FIFA Men's World Cup
Didier Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup, reports say
Didier Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup, reports say

Published Jan. 7, 2025 6:39 p.m. ET

France coach Didier Deschamps plans to announce on Wednesday that he won't continue in the role after the next World Cup, according to reports in French media.

L'Equipe and RMC Sport were among the outlets to report that the 56-year-old Deschamps would leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over as coach of Les Bleus in July 2012 and led France to the World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France reached the final and lost an epic title match to Argentina.

Argentina vs. France Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina vs. France Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

