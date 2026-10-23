Derek Jeter, David Ortiz And Alex Rodriguez Make Their World Series Predictions

After finishing the MLB regular season with the best records in their respective conferences, the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers now must go through each other for their first-ever World Series trophy, and the FOX Sports MLB desk is expecting a fight to the finish line.

Here is who World Series-winners Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez are predicting will take home the Commissioner's Trophy this year:

Big Papi, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez unveil their 2026 World Series predictions

Jeter: It’s a tough one because these teams mirror each other. They both do great things, but I think I’m going with the home field advantage and the bullpen of the Milwaukee Brewers. Brewers in 7.

Ortiz: I’ve got to tell you: the American League is a hard league to play. This team led the league from the very beginning to the end, winning, of all time. So, I’ve got to go Tampa in 7.

Rodriguez: Best two teams, best two defenses, the best two everything. I'm going with home field advantage on a walk-off, the Brewers in 7.