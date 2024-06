UEFA Euro Defending champion Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Switzerland in last 16 Published Jun. 29, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6.

Switzerland dominated in terms of possession, shots, attacks and passes.

By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it as coach Murat Yakin's gameplan worked to perfection.

Freuler deservedly broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he set up Vargas' cross with his first touch and smashed it in with his next.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had earlier denied Breel Embolo in a one-on-one, produced a flying save to deflect Fabian Riedler's free kick onto the post before the break.

But the second half had barely started before Vargas curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the top right corner.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

