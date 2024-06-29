UEFA Euro
Defending champion Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Switzerland in last 16
UEFA Euro

Defending champion Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Switzerland in last 16

Published Jun. 29, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET

Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6.

Switzerland dominated in terms of possession, shots, attacks and passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it as coach Murat Yakin's gameplan worked to perfection.

Freuler deservedly broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he set up Vargas' cross with his first touch and smashed it in with his next.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had earlier denied Breel Embolo in a one-on-one, produced a flying save to deflect Fabian Riedler's free kick onto the post before the break.

But the second half had barely started before Vargas curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the top right corner.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Switzerland
Italy
UEFA Euro
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes