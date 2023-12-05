English Premier League
Declan Rice scores late winner for Arsenal in 4-3 victory over Luton Town
Published Dec. 5, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET

Declan Rice scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Premier League leader Arsenal a wild 4-3 win over Luton and spare the blushes of teammate David Raya on Tuesday.

Raya made errors that led to two goals for Luton, leaving Arsenal on the cusp of dropping two points at Kenilworth Road.

However, with the clock having run past the six allotted minutes of stoppage time, Rice got on the end of Martin Odegaard's cross and glanced a header into the bottom corner for a victory that lifted Arsenal five points clear.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored either side of Gabriel Osho's equalizer for Luton as Arsenal led 2-1 at halftime, with Mikel Arteta's team going in search of a fourth straight victory in the Premier League and sixth in a row in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came Raya's mistakes.

Firstly, the goalkeeper was beaten in the air at a corner by Elijah Adebayo, who powered in a header for an equalizer in the 49th minute.

Eight minutes later, Raya allowed a shot by Ross Barkley to go under his body as he dived to his left, giving Luton — a promoted team likely to be battling relegation this season — an unexpected 3-2 advantage.

Kai Havertz equalized in the 60th minute goal and Rice completed the comeback after relentless late pressure from Arsenal.

Raya's blunders furthered concerns he might not be the long-term answer as Arsenal's goalkeeper after he took the place of Aaron Ramsdale this season following his offseason arrival from Brentford.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

