FIFA Women's World Cup
'Mask Off': Dunn breaks out flute to celebrate USWNT World Cup call-up
FIFA Women's World Cup

'Mask Off': Dunn breaks out flute to celebrate USWNT World Cup call-up

Published Jun. 21, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET

Crystal Dunn of Portland Thorns FC celebrated her selection to the United States Women's National Team for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup uniquely — with a flute performance to rapper Future's hit song "Mask Off."

Dunn, who was named to her second World Cup, broke out the flute after the official roster was released on Wednesday, and added a little class to the 2017 track before breaking out in a joyful dance to celebrate her accomplishment.

"When you get the call that made the World Cup Roster!" the USWNT defender captioned the video.

Dunn missed most of the 2022 season with Portland due to her pregnancy. She will join veteran stars including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in Australia and New Zealand in July to represent the U.S. as they try to bring home a record third consecutive World Cup title.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA Women's World Cup coverage begins on July 20 on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App, and the USWNT will play its first match on July 21 at 9 p.m., ET against Vietnam.

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyler Murray might not be a superstar, but he's at a fascinating pivot point

Kyler Murray might not be a superstar, but he's at a fascinating pivot point

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes