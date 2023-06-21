FIFA Women's World Cup 'Mask Off': Dunn breaks out flute to celebrate USWNT World Cup call-up Published Jun. 21, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Crystal Dunn of Portland Thorns FC celebrated her selection to the United States Women's National Team for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup uniquely — with a flute performance to rapper Future's hit song "Mask Off."

Dunn, who was named to her second World Cup, broke out the flute after the official roster was released on Wednesday, and added a little class to the 2017 track before breaking out in a joyful dance to celebrate her accomplishment.

"When you get the call that made the World Cup Roster!" the USWNT defender captioned the video.

Dunn missed most of the 2022 season with Portland due to her pregnancy. She will join veteran stars including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in Australia and New Zealand in July to represent the U.S. as they try to bring home a record third consecutive World Cup title.

FIFA Women's World Cup coverage begins on July 20 on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App, and the USWNT will play its first match on July 21 at 9 p.m., ET against Vietnam.

