United States Crystal Dunn announces she's leaving Portland Thorns after 3 seasons Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET

United States women's national team star Crystal Dunn announced Thursday that she's leaving Portland Thorns FC after three seasons and enter unrestricted free agency. Dunn made the announcement in a social media post.

"My time in Portland has come to an end and I am extremely grateful for all the memories," Dunn wrote. "This decision has weighed heavily on me for a while but I am ready for a new journey."

The Thorns acquired Dunn in a trade with the OL Reign in 2020. She signed a three-year deal with the Thorns in February 2021 alongside her USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan, who secured a permanent transfer to Olympique Lyon in June.

During her time in Portland, Dunn helped the Thorns win the 2022 NWSL Championship despite missing most of the 2022 season due to pregnancy. In 2023, the Thorns finished as the No. 2 seed but were eliminated in the NWSL semifinals by Gotham FC.

Dunn, 31, ends her time in Portland with seven goals and two assists in 29 starts. At the international level, she's recorded 24 goals and 19 assists despite playing primarily as a fullback.

