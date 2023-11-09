United States
Crystal Dunn announces she's leaving Portland Thorns after 3 seasons
United States

Crystal Dunn announces she's leaving Portland Thorns after 3 seasons

Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET

United States women's national team star Crystal Dunn announced Thursday that she's leaving Portland Thorns FC after three seasons and enter unrestricted free agency. Dunn made the announcement in a social media post.

"My time in Portland has come to an end and I am extremely grateful for all the memories," Dunn wrote. "This decision has weighed heavily on me for a while but I am ready for a new journey."

The Thorns acquired Dunn in a trade with the OL Reign in 2020. She signed a three-year deal with the Thorns in February 2021 alongside her USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan, who secured a permanent transfer to Olympique Lyon in June.

During her time in Portland, Dunn helped the Thorns win the 2022 NWSL Championship despite missing most of the 2022 season due to pregnancy. In 2023, the Thorns finished as the No. 2 seed but were eliminated in the NWSL semifinals by Gotham FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunn, 31, ends her time in Portland with seven goals and two assists in 29 starts. At the international level, she's recorded 24 goals and 19 assists despite playing primarily as a fullback.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Crystal Dunn
Portland Thorns FC
NWSL
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce reportedly booted by campus police

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce reportedly booted by campus police

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes