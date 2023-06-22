United States USWNT's Lindsey Horan transferred to Lyon from Portland Thorns FC Updated Jun. 22, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been transferred to Olympique Lyonnais, the club announced Thursday.

"Portland holds such a special place in my heart," Horan said in the release. "I made many incredible memories I will never forget. On top of that, I also had the opportunity to win multiple trophies and share that success with so many amazing people. I want to thank all those at the Thorns organization who have supported me along the way: my teammates, my coaches, and of course the best fans in the world. Playing for this club and city and getting to experience gameday at Providence Park brought me great joy during my career.

"For me, Portland will always be home. Thank you for understanding my goals and dreams in my continuing career."

Horan, who was a 2019 World Cup champion with the United States women's national team , joins Olympique Lyonnais on a full transfer after spending one season with the French club on loan, which expired in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old spent six seasons with the Thorns, scoring 25 goals and notching nine assists in 88 regular-season appearances en route to winning National Women's Soccer League MVP in 2018.

A veteran leader for the USWNT with 128 career caps, Horan is a leading candidate to captain the U.S. squad in Becky Sauerbrunn ’s absence at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Thursday's announcement confirms that Horan will return to Lyon after the World Cup is over.

"Since Lindsey left on loan for France, we have remained in contact and continued the dialogue about her return to Portland," Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a release. "She has had a tremendous experience at Lyon, and we are thrilled for all of her success. In our discussions, Lindsey expressed her desire to remain there long term and continue that journey. She has our full support, and we are grateful for all the success she has helped bring to this club."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NWSL Portland Thorns FC

share