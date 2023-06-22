USWNT's Lindsey Horan transferred to Lyon from Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been transferred to Olympique Lyonnais, the club announced Thursday.
"Portland holds such a special place in my heart," Horan said in the release. "I made many incredible memories I will never forget. On top of that, I also had the opportunity to win multiple trophies and share that success with so many amazing people. I want to thank all those at the Thorns organization who have supported me along the way: my teammates, my coaches, and of course the best fans in the world. Playing for this club and city and getting to experience gameday at Providence Park brought me great joy during my career.
"For me, Portland will always be home. Thank you for understanding my goals and dreams in my continuing career."
Horan, who was a 2019 World Cup champion with the United States women's national team, joins Olympique Lyonnais on a full transfer after spending one season with the French club on loan, which expired in June.
The 29-year-old spent six seasons with the Thorns, scoring 25 goals and notching nine assists in 88 regular-season appearances en route to winning National Women's Soccer League MVP in 2018.
A veteran leader for the USWNT with 128 career caps, Horan is a leading candidate to captain the U.S. squad in Becky Sauerbrunn’s absence at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Thursday's announcement confirms that Horan will return to Lyon after the World Cup is over.
"Since Lindsey left on loan for France, we have remained in contact and continued the dialogue about her return to Portland," Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a release. "She has had a tremendous experience at Lyon, and we are thrilled for all of her success. In our discussions, Lindsey expressed her desire to remain there long term and continue that journey. She has our full support, and we are grateful for all the success she has helped bring to this club."
-
USWNT World Cup roster: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe among mainstays in new-look group
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
USWNT gives first glimpse of plan to patch hole created by Becky Sauerbrunn injury
-
USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
'Mask Off': Dunn breaks out flute to celebrate USWNT World Cup call-up
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Alex Morgan's father, the ultimate soccer dad: 'He's literally at everything'
USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will miss World Cup with foot injury
-
USWNT World Cup roster: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe among mainstays in new-look group
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
USWNT gives first glimpse of plan to patch hole created by Becky Sauerbrunn injury
-
USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
'Mask Off': Dunn breaks out flute to celebrate USWNT World Cup call-up
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Alex Morgan's father, the ultimate soccer dad: 'He's literally at everything'
USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will miss World Cup with foot injury