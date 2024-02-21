Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals Published Feb. 21, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-0 aggregate win over Al-Fayha in an-all Saudi Arabian matchup.

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg and then found the net in the return match in Riyadh with four minutes remaining of the second leg. Otavio had opened the scoring to ensure that Al-Nassr progressed.

Al-Nassr is still aiming for a first-ever continental title and will take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals next month.

In the eastern zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final — there are representatives from South Korea, Japan and China.

There will be an all-South Korean quarterfinal between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan HD, both two-time champions.

In the second round, Ulsan defeated second-tier Japanese team Ventforet Kofu 5-1 on aggregate, winning 2-1 away after taking the first leg 3-0.

Jeonbuk followed its 2-0 win at home against fellow Korean team Pohang Steelers with a 1-1 draw.

China's Shandong Taishan squeezed past Kawasaki Frontale of Japan with a dramatic 6-5 victory over two legs.

Shandong, down 3-2 from the first leg at home, quickly moved into a two-goal lead in Japan thanks to Brazilian forward Cryzan and Gao Zhunyi.

Sota Miura and Erison restored Kawasaki's lead but with 17 minutes remaining, Cryzan made it 5-5. In the 97th minute, Jadson struck to send Shandong, seeking a first title, into a quarterfinal against another Japanese opponent.

Yokohama F. Marinos, booked a place in the last eight for the first time after defeating Bangkok United 3-2 on aggregate with Anderson Lopes scoring the only goal in the return match after the first leg in Thailand ended 2-2.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

