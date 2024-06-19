Cristiano Ronaldo climbs through bushes to greet fans ahead of Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo is beloved by many, and he goes out of his way to show love right back to his loyal fans.
The soccer legend has been trending on social media after he was seen climbing through bushes to take a photo with some admirers.
The former Real Madrid and current Al-Nassr superstar is playing for Portugal in the European Championship, becoming the first player to feature in six European Championship tournaments. He led Portugal as team captain to a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their opening game on Tuesday.
Ronaldo made his Euro debut in 2004, when Portugal made it all the way to the championship game. Six Euros later and at the age of 39, he remains a threat — so much so that after Portugal's win over the Czech Republic, Ronaldo earned praise from Czech coach Ivan Hasek.
"It's really incredible that at his age he is this dangerous and fruitful in every game. He really showed his qualities," Hasek said. "Hats off to him, he's one of the best of all time."
Ronaldo and Portugal play Turkey next in a Group F clash on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
