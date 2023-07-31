FIFA Women's World Cup Costa Rica vs. Zambia live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 31, 2023 2:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Costa Rica taking on Zambia at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Both teams have been eliminated from advancing to the round of 16 after being outscored by a combined 15-0 in their matches vs. Group C leaders Japan and Spain .

Follow our live coverage below!

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

ADVERTISEMENT

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Last hurrah

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Costa Rica Zambia

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share