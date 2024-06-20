Copa América Copa América Guide, Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Published Jun. 20, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This is a group that's up for grabs.

How will Jaime Lozano's experiment in ushering in a youth movement for Mexico transpire? Ecuador and Venezuela are the only two CONMEBOL nations to have never won Copa América. The former has a strong squad with high expectations, and while beating an Argentina or a Brazil in the knockout round may seem far-fetched, La Tri are a sneaky pick to make a deep run.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is an inspired group that had an impressive 1-1 draw vs. Brazil — in Brazil! — last October. However, Fernando Batista's side will need to figure out how to score more goals if they are going to make it out of the group. And finally, Jamaica enters this summer without a win — or a goal — in its Copa América history. But after an impressive showing during CONCACAF Nations League — including nearly defeating the United States in the semifinal — the Reggae Boyz appear to be an improved team.

Here's a look at all four teams:

Coach: Jaime Lozano

Highest finish: Runner-up (1993, 2011)

Key players: Edson Alvarez, Santiago Gimenez, Carlos Acevedo

What we're excited to watch: How Lozano's experiment bringing in newer and younger players works this summer. The manager surprised many when he decided not to call up familiar faces like Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Raul Jimenez or Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. Both Ochoa, the former captain, and Lozano were on the CONCACAF Nations League roster that lost to the U.S. in the final earlier this year. Lozano has stated that the team is looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico is co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada, and wants to prepare for the future accordingly by bringing in young talent. Mexico didn't make it out of its group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under Gerardo Martino, prompting managerial changes. So now with Lozano in charge, the squad is hoping for better results in the future, which starts this summer with Copa America.

What success looks like: For Lozano, the focus is solely on 2026. Copa America will be used as an early dress rehearsal for the World Cup and as an opportunity for young players to get attention from European clubs. This is all about building for the future, that's the federation's story and they're sticking to it. Outside expectations, however, might be a little bit higher. And if Mexico doesn't get out of the group or there's a sense that Lozano's plan is falling apart, there will be loud criticism.

Achilles' heel: Goalkeeper. Unfortunately for El Tri, starter Luis Malagon will miss this summer's Copa America due to an injury and up until May, his replacements had never played in a competitive match for Mexico. Lozano made the decision not to include Ochoa as part of his youth movement. So, enter Acevedo, who was left off the 2022 World Cup roster. He's the captain for Liga MX club Santos Laguna and has clearly impressed Lozano enough to get the starting nod this summer.

X-factor: Alvarez. He's indispensable in the midfield and one of the veterans who could be tasked with maintaining order for a young team on a big stage. He's competed at major tournaments before, playing for the national team since 2017, and was on the 2022 World Cup squad. The 26-year-old midfielder made the move from Ajax to West Ham last year, where he's been one of the club's top leaders.

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Highest finish: Quarterfinal (1997, 2016, 2021)

Key players: Moises Caicedo, Kendry Paez, Enner Valencia

What we're excited to watch: The 17-year-old Paez currently plays for Ecuadorian Serie A club Independiente Del Valle, but will join national team teammate Caicedo at Chelsea in July 2025 (after he turns 18). He's been described as one of those special, technically gifted players that doesn't come around very often. So while Lionel Messi and Vini Jr. highlight this summer of stars, keep an eye on this teen sensation.

What success looks like: Ecuador is one of two CONMEBOL members to have never won Copa America (group foe Venezuela being the other), so advancing past the quarterfinals would be huge for this squad. Can it happen? This is a winnable group and with the talent La Tri has, it's possible.

Achilles' heel: Ecuador needs to score more goals. La Tri has only scored five in six World Cup qualifying matches, none of which have come from Valencia, who is Ecuador's all-time leading scorer (40 goals). The 34-year-old striker did score in a recent Copa tuneup match vs. Bolivia, so we'll see if he can get in a rhythm in time for the tournament to begin.

X-factor: While this team is going to need to figure out a way to score goals, at least it won't give up many. Ecuador's stalwart back line, anchored by Piero Hincapie, is a bright spot for this team and has allowed just three goals in six World Cup qualifying games.

Coach: Fernando Batista

Highest finish: Semifinal (2011)

Key players: Salomon Rondon, Yangel Herrera, Tomas Rincon

What we're excited to watch: At first glance, Venezuela may seem to be the weak link of Group B. After all this is a team that's been at the bottom of CONMEBOL and has never qualified for a World Cup. But Batista has brought in some younger, capable players. And while they have their eyes looking toward 2026 — as many teams do — don't be surprised if they make it out of the group.

What success looks like: Venezuela has had some impressive performances recently, including a 1-1 draw vs. Brazil on the road last October. Yes, this team is still a work in progress, but there's reason for optimism under Batista and the group has high expectations. Making it to the quarterfinals would be a huge confidence booster.

Achilles' heel: Scoring. La Vinotinto have a strong back line – it has only allowed three goals in six World Cup qualifying matches. Where the squad struggles is finding the back of the net on the other end. Rondon, 34, is Venezuela's all-time leading scorer with 41 goals and has had a terrific season with Pachuca where he he's scored 17 goals. But he'll need some help if this team is to make it out of the group. Josef Martinez, who has 14 goals for the national team, didn't make the roster due to injury. The next most comes from Darwin Machis with 11, though he hasn't played a full 90-minute match for his club since March. Young players like Yeferson Soteldo will need to step up.

X-factor: Speaking of Soteldo, he could play a critical role for his team this summer. Standing only at 5'3", the winger can be wildly fun to watch. With his small but mighty stature, he's as hard to tackle as he is skillful. While he doesn't score as much as he should, he provides quality service into the box for guys like Rondon to get on the end of.

Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Highest finish: Never advanced past group stage

Key players: Demarai Gray, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Michail Antonio

What we're excited to watch: Jamaica's strengths are in its attack. A recent example of that was when the Reggae Boyz scored on the U.S. men's national team in the first 30 seconds of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in March. Fulham forward Decordova-Reid sent a cross to the far corner of the six-yard box where Greg Leigh finished with his head to go up 1-0. Add in Gray, as well as West Ham striker Antonio, and Hallgrimsson's side has plenty of weapons to make things interesting.

What success looks like: Jamaica is making its third appearance ever in Copa America, and first since 2016. The Reggae Boyz have never scored a goal in this tournament, won or drawn a match, and certainly haven't advanced past the group stage. There's only one way to go and that's up.

Achilles' heel: Not having star Leon Bailey available. The Aston Villa winger is arguably the best player Jamaica has, but he rejected an invitation to join the roster due to a disagreement with the Jamaica Football Federation.

X-factor: Bailey's absence creates room for other players like Gray to step up. The 27-year-old got his start in the Premier League and now plays in Saudi Arabia, where he's had four goals and three assists for Al Ettifaq this season. Gray made his debut for Jamaica last summer during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he had an assist in his first match. If Jamaica is to make it out of this group, Gray will undoubtedly have something to do with it.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

