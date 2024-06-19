Copa América Copa América Guide, Group A: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru Published Jun. 19, 2024 2:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The reigning Copa América and World Cup champion Albiceleste are the clear favorites to top this foursome in what could be Lionel Messi's last major tournament.

Second place (and the spot in the quarterfinals that comes with it) is very much up for grabs, though: Chile, which beat Argentina on penalties in the final in 2015 and '16, isn't as strong as it was then. Peru has also taken a step back since qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, its first trip to soccer's showpiece event in 26 years.

Then there's Canada, which snapped its own World Cup appearance drought two years ago by topping the Concacaf region and is now led by American manager Jesse Marsch.

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Highest finish: 29-time winner (1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021)

2021 finish: Winner

Key players: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Emiliano Martínez

What we're excited to watch: Although he'll turn 37 four days after the Albiceleste kicks off the tournament against the Canadians on June 20, all eyes are on Messi once again. Will the GOAT add to his recent haul of silverware this summer? And can he be the dominant force he was when he finished second in scoring at the 2022 World Cup despite coming off a nagging leg injury that has limited him this season for MLS team Inter Miami?

What success looks like: Argentina expects to win every competition it enters. That is especially true now following their unforgettable Copa and World Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2022. With Messi's international future in doubt after this summer, can they potentially send the living legend off with another trophy?

Achilles' heel: Complacency. After reaching such dizzying heights in their last two major tournament appearances, will the motivation be the same for Scaroni's men?

X-Factor: Lauturo Martinez. Benched in favor of Julian Alvarez for most of the successful 2022 World Cup run, Inter Milan's captain enters the Copa América in red-hot form and as Scaloni's top striker: the 26-year-old led Italy's Serie A in scoring this season, and he has three goals in four international games in 2024 — including two in Argentina's final Copa tuneup, a 4-1 win over Guatemala on June 14.

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Highest finish: First appearance

2021 finish: N/A

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

What we're excited to watch: Can Marsch restore Les Rouges' magic? Canada has fallen back to earth in the two years since emerging as one of the darlings of 2022 World Cup qualifying by reaching the main event for the first time since 1986. They played well in Qatar despite losing all three games in a group that contained Belgium and eventual semifinalists Croatia and Morocco. But then coach John Hermann left for Toronto FC, and Canada needed a playoff win over Trinidad and Tobago just to make the Copa cut following a home loss to Jamaica.

What success looks like: Surviving group play is the ultimate goal, and it's not impossible. But let's start with simply winning a major tournament game, something the Canadians have never done in nine matches over two World Cups and one Confederations Cup.

Achilles' heel: Depth. Much of Canada's starting lineup has been in place for years, a familiarity that has helped the northerners punch above their weight. But injuries and suspensions happen in tournament play as the games come thick and fast, and Marsch doesn't have many difference-makers on his bench.

X-Factor: Davies. The Bayern Munich star is Canada's one truly all-planet player, and he's taken on more of a leadership role under Marsch. Can he lead his country on a deep run this summer?

Coach: Ricardo Gareca

Highest finish: Champions (2015, 2016)

2021 finish: Quarterfinals

Key players: Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez, Erick Pulgar

What we're excited to watch: While Chile didn't qualify for either of the last two World Cups, they've been superb at the Copa América for the better part of two decades, advancing from group play at each of the last six editions and reaching at least the semifinals in three of the last four.

What success looks like: In a tricky group that contains the defending champ, keeping that streak of reaching the knockout stage alive would be acceptable. Anything beyond that is gravy.

Achilles' heel: What's left of Chile's Golden Generation is now borderline geriatric: Bravo is 41, Sanchez is 35 and a number of other regulars (Mauricio Isla, Esteban Pavez, Diego Valdés, Eduardo Vargas) are also now in their mid-30s.

X-Factor: English-born forward Ben Brereton Díaz. The 25-year-old scored six goals in just 14 Premier League appearances for hapless Sheffield United last season.

Coach: Jorge Fossati

Highest finish: Champions (1939, 1975)

2021 finish: Fourth

Key players: Pedro Gallese, Gianluca Lapadula, Edison Flores

What we're excited to watch: Despite its long absence at the World Cup, Peru has been a model of consistency at the Copa America. La Bicolor is aiming for an 11th consecutive knockout stage appearance this summer and finished runner-up to host Brazil in 2019.

What success looks like: It starts with surviving what many observers are calling this Copa's Group of Death. If Peru can do it, a beatable opponent from Group B awaits in the quarterfinals.

Achilles' heel: Similar to the Chileans, the core of Peru's squad has become a little long in the tooth. Captain at all-time top scorer Paolo Guerrero — a three-time Copa America Golden Boot-winner — is now 40, while staring defenders Lapadula and Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano are both 34.

X-Factor: Fossati. Hired in December following a 0W-4L-2T start in South America's qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup, Peru has gone unbeaten since, with three wins and a tie in four games.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

