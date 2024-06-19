Copa América Copa América 2024 odds: Experts' picks, predictions, best bets Published Jun. 19, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Copa América tournament is finally here! Fans and bettors can watch all the amazing action unfold on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App over the next month.

The tournament will be hosted in 14 different cities in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

This year's huge event marks the second time Copa América has been held outside of South America since the inaugural tournament in 1916.

From a betting perspective, reigning champion Argentina has been at the top of the oddsboard for several weeks. At +175, Lionel Messi & Co. are the favorites to win the Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close second is Brazil at +225.

A little further down the board but not too far behind is the United States at +1200.

And now that the exciting action is upon us, bettors are focused on the best ways to wager on the matchups.

Our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Alexi Lalas , Sam Panayotovich, Jason McIntyre and Will Hill — are all here to help.

CHRIS "THE BEAR" FALLICA

Argentina (+175) to win Copa América

The reigning world champions are a deserving favorite here.

Winning Group A — something they should do, with Chile finishing second — means a quarterfinal against the runners-up from Ecuador , Jamaica , Mexico and Venezuela . La Albiceleste, with all of its talent, should make the final.

RELATED: More picks from Chris "The Bear" Fallica

If you’re holding a +175 ticket in the final, you can choose a way to lock in a profit, or just let it ride, as Argentina will be favored in that match.

PICK: Argentina to win Copa América (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Preview of most exciting group stage matches in Euro & Copa

ALEXI LALAS

Argentina (+175) to win Copa América

USA over Brazil in the semifinals of the [2024] Copa América and Argentina over Mexico in the other semifinal, which gives us an Argentina vs. USA final. And this is where the train ends for Gregg Berhalter, but he's already playing with house money, as it were. Argentina beats the United States to win the Copa América to defend its Copa América title.

PICK: Argentina to win Copa América (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

JASON McINTYRE

Brazil (+225) to win Copa América

Everyone is going to pick defending World Cup champion Argentina and with good reason. But give me Brazil. After former Brazil great Ronaldinho took some jabs at the squad following a 1-1 draw with the USA recently, you have to assume the players will come in with extra motivation. No Neymar? No problem. There were a few puzzling roster decisions — Richarlison, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus — but the team is young and led by exceptionally talented 17-year-old Endrick. This team has the most speed and raw talent in the field. Real Madrid teammates Rodrygo and Vini Jr. up front aren't even 25 years old and considered veterans.

Brazil avenges the 2021 Copa title game loss to Argentina by hoisting the trophy.

PICK: Brazil to win Copa América (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

WILL HILL

Uruguay (+500) to win Copa América

Uruguay should win the group over the United States. That's a team that has plenty of attacking options, including Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and a great midfield featuring Federico Valverde and Nicolas De la Cruz. Brazil looks vulnerable and Uruguay could find itself in the final vs. Argentina.

At +500 I think this is a really strong bet.

PICK: Uruguay to win Copa América (bet $10 to win $60 total)

OTHER PICKS:

Pick via Sammy P

Vinicius Junior (+450) to win Golden Boot

Lionel Messi is favored, but Brazil's rising 23-year-old star is getting a ton of respect. He's second on the sheet at every sportsbook and the price ranges from +370 to +450. Vinicius will have ample scoring opportunities due to Neymar's knee injury, and I'm betting he finds the back of the net quite a bit.

PICK: Vinicius Junior to win Golden Boot (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share