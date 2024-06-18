Copa América Copa América 2024 odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best futures bets Updated Jun. 18, 2024 9:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2024 Copa América starts this week, and you can catch all the thrilling action on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports app over the next month.

The tournament will take place at 14 venues in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

Argentina and Brazil are two of the pre-tournament favorites to win it all , even if Brazilian legend Ronaldinho doesn't agree.

With that in mind, opening week is finally upon us, so I've identified a few futures bets I'm making before the fun really gets started.

Let's jump into the action.

Argentina to win (+175)

Group A forecast: Argentina 1st, Chile 2nd (+170)

The reigning world champions are a deserving favorite here.

Winning Group A — something they should do, with Chile finishing second — means a quarterfinal against the runners-up from Ecuador , Jamaica , Mexico and Venezuela . La Albiceleste, with all of its talent, should make the final.

If you’re holding a +175 ticket in the final, you can choose a way to lock in a profit, or just let it ride, as Argentina will be favored in that match.

PICK: Argentina to win Copa América (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

PICK: Group A to finish Argentina 1st - Chile 2nd (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Alexi Lalas gives his Copa America round-by-round predictions

Group B forecast: Ecuador 1st, Venezuela 2nd (+700)

I'm taking a shot that Mexico’s recent struggles are real and will not be solved here.

Ecuador has been a very solid, consistent side and might be worth a play on their own merit to win the group.

Jamaica seems like the bottom feeder of the bunch, so this may come down to the Mexico-Venezuela on Match Day 2 to see who advances.

And if Mexico fails to beat Jamaica in the opener — look out!

PICK: Group B to finish Ecuador 1st - Venezuela 2nd (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Player of the Tournament — Julian Alvarez (+1200)

Messi is the name most casual fans know, but Alvarez is the name you should know. If you don't, you will by the end of this tournament.

The Man City star had 11 goals and nine assists domestically this season and I expect this is the tournament that will elevate him to superstardom given Messi’s age and current fitness level.

PICK: Julian Alvarez to win Player of the Tournament (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lowest scoring team - Costa Rica (+400)

Costa Rica allowing the most goals is also a bet I would make if the market exists. Los Ticos is drawn with Brazil and Colombia , both of whom should have their way with Costa Rica and Paraguay .

This will be a very short — and painful — stay in this tournament for Costa Rica.

PICK: Costa Rica to score the fewest goals (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

