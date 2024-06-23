Copa América
Copa América 2024 daily recap: USA, Uruguay even on points after Matchday 1 in Group C
Updated Jun. 23, 2024 11:37 p.m. ET
The United States opened its Copa América campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, but the top spot in Group C belongs to Uruguay after Matchday 1.
Here's everything that happened on an exciting fourth day of group play at Copa América:
United States 2, Bolivia 0
- The United States picked up just its second-ever win in its opening group stage match at Copa América, now 2-3-0 (W-L-D) all-time.
- Christian Pulisic became the sixth American ever to score 30 international goals. At 25, he's the second-youngest USMNT player to reach 30 goals, behind Landon Donovan, and he reached the milestone in 69 caps, the fewest caps needed to reach that number for any USMNT player.
- Pulisic's goal after 2 minutes, 23 seconds is the fastest the USMNT has ever scored against a CONMBEOL opponent in a competitive match. He also became the second USMNT player to record a goal and an assist in a single Copa América match; Clint Dempsey did it twice.
- Tim Ream became the oldest USMNT field player ever to be named to a Copa América roster at 36 years, 263 days.
- Bolivia has won one of their last 31 Copa América matches since losing in the 1997 final (win coming in 2015), and it hasn't won a Copa América match since 2015, when it defeated Ecuador 3-2 in its second group game.
- Bolivia has not recorded a win against a CONCACAF opponent in Copa América since the 1997 edition, when it defeated Mexico 3-1 in the semifinals.
- CONMEBOL teams have now won eight of the last 11 matches against the United States in Copa América.
Uruguay 3, Panama 1
- Uruguay improved to 5-0-0 (W-L-D) all-time vs Panama, outscoring them 18 to 2 in those matches.
- Uruguay has now won four of its last five Copa América matches against CONCACAF opponents.
- Maximiliano Araújo's goal is the second goal scored from outside the box this Copa. He broke a 13-year goalless streak for Uruguay from outside the box at Copa América; the last one had been Luis Suárez against Peru in the semifinals of the 2011 edition.
- Darwin Núñez has now scored nine goals in his last six appearances for Uruguay (all competitions).
- Matías Viña scored the first international goal of his career for Uruguay.
- Seven of Uruguay's starting eleven in today's match play professionally in one of Europe's top-five leagues (England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France).
- Panama has not come back to earn a result in a competitive game (not friendly) after conceding the first goal since January 2022 in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier. It trailed Jamaica 1-0 after 5 minutes, but rebounded to win 3-2 in Panama City.
