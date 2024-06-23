Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: USA, Uruguay even on points after Matchday 1 in Group C Updated Jun. 23, 2024 11:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States opened its Copa América campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, but the top spot in Group C belongs to Uruguay after Matchday 1.

Here's everything that happened on an exciting fourth day of group play at Copa América:

The United States picked up just its second-ever win in its opening group stage match at Copa América, now 2-3-0 (W-L-D) all-time.

Christian Pulisic became the sixth American ever to score 30 international goals. At 25, he's the second-youngest USMNT player to reach 30 goals, behind Landon Donovan, and he reached the milestone in 69 caps, the fewest caps needed to reach that number for any USMNT player.

Pulisic's goal after 2 minutes, 23 seconds is the fastest the USMNT has ever scored against a CONMBEOL opponent in a competitive match. He also became the second USMNT player to record a goal and an assist in a single Copa América match; Clint Dempsey did it twice.

Tim Ream became the oldest USMNT field player ever to be named to a Copa América roster at 36 years, 263 days.

Bolivia has won one of their last 31 Copa América matches since losing in the 1997 final (win coming in 2015), and it hasn't won a Copa América match since 2015, when it defeated Ecuador 3-2 in its second group game.

Bolivia has not recorded a win against a CONCACAF opponent in Copa América since the 1997 edition, when it defeated Mexico 3-1 in the semifinals.

CONMEBOL teams have now won eight of the last 11 matches against the United States in Copa América.

Uruguay improved to 5-0-0 (W-L-D) all-time vs Panama, outscoring them 18 to 2 in those matches.

Uruguay has now won four of its last five Copa América matches against CONCACAF opponents.

Maximiliano Araújo's goal is the second goal scored from outside the box this Copa. He broke a 13-year goalless streak for Uruguay from outside the box at Copa América; the last one had been Luis Suárez against Peru in the semifinals of the 2011 edition.

Darwin Núñez has now scored nine goals in his last six appearances for Uruguay (all competitions).

Matías Viña scored the first international goal of his career for Uruguay.

Germany, Spain, Seven of Uruguay's starting eleven in today's match play professionally in one of Europe's top-five leagues ( England Italy and France).

Panama has not come back to earn a result in a competitive game (not friendly) after conceding the first goal since January 2022 in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier. It trailed Jamaica 1-0 after 5 minutes, but rebounded to win 3-2 in Panama City.

