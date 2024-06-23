UEFA Champions League Monday Euro, Copa América predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Updated Jun. 23, 2024 10:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 6-12, -6.5 units

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Teams I'm betting on: Croatia, Brazil, Colombia

Bet No. 1

Italy did not look good at all against Spain and while Croatia are not the side they once were, there’s still plenty of quality there. The underlying numbers in the team's opening match weren’t bad, and they really should have walked out of the Albania match with all three points. That's what they need here to advance, and at this price, I’ll take a chance they get it against an Italian side which isn't a huge scoring threat and now appears to be unsettled on defense.

PICK: Croatia (+227)

Bet No. 2

While Brazil has some issues on defense, there’s no questioning the scoring ability they possess. Costa Rica is right there with Bolivia among the bottom feeders of this group, so I’d expect a couple of goals here.

Colombia enters as fourth choice to win Copa America and Paraguay are a good opponent for them to open with and work themselves into the tourney. This game could very well play out a lot like the Argentina-Canada match the other night.

PARLAY PICK: Brazil team total Over 1.5 goals + Colombia to win (+105)

