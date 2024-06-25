Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Colombia stands atop Group D after Brazil blunder Published Jun. 25, 2024 12:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colombia is in the driver's seat of Group D after Brazil failed to beat Costa Rica in its Copa América group stage opener on Monday.

Here's everything that happened on the fifth day of group play at Copa América:

Colombia 2, Paraguay 1

Colombia has now won 14 of its last 19 opening group stage games at Copa, going 14-3-2 (W-L-D) (since the group stage began in 1975). It has won its last four opening group games, with a clean sheet in three of them.

Colombia has won the last three meetings against Paraguay at Copa América and is unbeaten in its last six meetings in all competitions, going 4-0-2 (W-L-D).

Colombia is on a 24-match unbeaten streak — 19-0-5 (W-L-D) in those games — and it has won nine straight matches.

James Rodríguez became the first player to provide two assists in the group stage match Copa América match since André Carrillo did so with Peru against Chile in the 2019 edition.

Néstor Lorenzo has not lost as Colombia's head coach, now 16-0-5 (W-L-D).

Paraguay lost its opening group game in the Copa América for the first time since 1975, when they lost to Colombia 1-0 in the first Copa with a group stage (now 9-2-8, W-L-D). Paraguay has not beaten Colombia in the Copa América since 2007, when they won 5-0 over Colombia in the group stage.

Colombia vs. Paraguay Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Brazil 0, Costa Rica

Brazil is now 10-1-1 (W-L-) all-time vs. Costa Rica (all competitions), and 2-0-1 (W-L-D) vs. them in Copa América history.

Brazil is now 11-2-4 (W-L-D) in their last 17 matches played on U.S. soil.

Brazil had six corners in the first half, more than any other team in the first half this tournament.

Brazil is now 9-3-1 (W-L-D) all-time against CONCACAF teams in Copa América; this was their first draw).

Marquinhos played in his 16th Copa América match, the third most by a Brazilian in the 21st century (Dani Alves, 19; Thiago Silva , 18)

Costa Rica got a result (win or draw) vs. Brazil for the first time since 1960. It had lost nine straight entering Monday.

Costa Rica is now 1-3-2 (W-L-D) in its opening group stage games at Copa América.

Costa Rica is the only team so far to register zero shots in the first half of a match.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica highlights | 2024 Copa América

