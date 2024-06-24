UEFA Euro Tuesday Euro, Copa América predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Updated Jun. 25, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 6-14, -8.5 units

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

(All times ET)

France vs. Poland, noon Tuesday, FOX

England vs. Slovenia , 3 p.m Tuesday, FOX

Poland is eliminated, thus expect this one to be pretty open. That's music to French ears, as France has yet to score a goal in two matches. Whether Kylian Mbappé plays or not, this should be the day the France attack gets going and plays itself into the tournament, as it enters the knockout rounds. Poland has conceded five goals in two games. I’ll parlay that with England to beat Slovenia. I’m expecting some lineup changes for England, which looked very ordinary against Denmark. Slovenia can advance with a win, and that should play right into England’s hands of finally being able to create and capitalize on scoring chances.

PICK: France team total Over 1.5 + England to win parlay (-125)

Netherlands vs. Austria, noon ET Tuesday, FS1

A draw suits both teams just fine, as it will definitely move the Dutch through and very, very likely put Austria through on four points. A loss is what both want to avoid, especially Austria, which would be in limbo on three. In its last five Euro and Euro Qualifying matches, the Netherlands have allowed a total of one goal, so I don't hate Under 2.5 here either.

PICK: Netherlands-Austria draw (+215)

Serbia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m Tuesday, FOX and the FOX Sports App

Serbia need a win to have any chance of advancing, thus expect a very physical, intense game, which should result in a bunch of cards, ideally on the Serbian side. Serbia has averaged over three cards in its last 14 international tournament matches. Let’s hope that trend and style of play continues.

PICK: Serbia Over 2.5 cards (-115)

Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m Tuesday, FOX and the FOX Sports App

Canada played quite well against Argentina the other night and if it can get all three points here against the worst team in the group, we could be looking at an Argentina-first-Canada-second-straight forecast in the group. A score of 1-0 Canada feels right here. Only three of Peru’s last 17 matches have seen both teams score. Only one of the last 11 saw more than two goals. Eight of the last 11 have seen Peru scoreless.

PICK: Peru-Canada Under 2.5

