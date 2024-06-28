Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Brazil bounces back, Colombia advances Published Jun. 28, 2024 11:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colombia's unbeaten streak continues following its 3-0 win over Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. It will advance to quarterfinals as the winner of Group D.

Here's everything that happened on a goal-heavy day at Copa América, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals with its win. It has now advanced past the group stage in 13 of the last 14 Copa Américas.

Colombia has won 10 matches in a row and is on a 25-match unbeaten streak, going 20-0-5 (W-L-D) in those games. The 10th straight victory extends its national record. It's also the longest current winning run of any nation.

Colombia has finished in third place at two of the last three Copa Américas and won a single title, as host in 2001.

Colombia is 9-1-0 (W-L-D) vs. Costa Rica in their last 10 meetings (all competitions), with its lone loss coming in the 2016 Copa América group stage.

The two second-half goals were the first second-half goals of the tournament for Colombia. There were just three minutes and seven seconds between Colombia's second and third goals in the second half.

Only Uruguay (8) has scored more goals at this year's tournament than Colombia (5).

Néstor Lorenzo has yet to lose as Colombia's head coach, going 17-0-5 (W-L-D) since taking over in June 2022.

Davinson Sanchez now has two goals in 11 caps for Colombia after failing to score in his first 50 caps for the country.

Jhon Córdoba now has three goals in just four caps.

James Rodriguez has three assists at Copa 24, the most of any player. Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz is the only other player with more than one at the tournament.

Costa Rica has never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Copa América, getting out of its group in two of six tournament appearances (2001 and 2004).

Colombia vs. Costa Rica Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Brazil 4, Paraguay 1

Paraguay is now eliminated with its loss. Before this year's failure to advance out of group stage, Paraguay had advanced past the group stage in the Copa América in six of the last seven Copas. The only time it was knocked out in the group stage before this year was in 2016.

Brazil still has a chance to advance from the group stage after failing to do so the last time the U.S. hosted Copa América in 2016.

Brazil aims to capture its 10th Copa América all-time, sitting behind Argentina and Uruguay (15 each) as the third-most successful nation in tournament history.

Brazil is 12-2-4 (W-L-D) in its last 18 matches played on U.S. soil.

After failing to score in its opening game, Brazil scored four goals on Friday. It's scored at least three goals in three of its last six matches.

Brazil had only scored 3 first half goals in all of 2024 before today

Vinícius Júnior scored two international goals for the first time ever. He'd only scored twice in his previous 19 caps for Brazil.

Allegiant Stadium has now seen nine goals at Copa América, the most of any venue so far.

Paraguay vs. Brazil Highlights | 2024 Copa América

More Copa América at FOX Sports:

share