Club América star Alex Zendejas commits to USMNT over Mexico

Published Mar. 14, 2023 1:58 p.m. EDT

Alejandro Zendejas says he is committing to the U.S. national team over Mexico.

The 25-year-old forward made his U.S. debut in a Jan. 25 exhibition against Serbia but remained eligible to ask FIFA for a one-time switch of affiliation to Mexico.

Zendejas started three matches for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, then played for Mexico in friendlies against Ecuador in October 2021 and Guatemala last April plus three under-23 matches for El Tri.

Mexico was ordered to forfeit all five matches and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using Zendejas while he was affiliated with the U.S.

"I am very proud of being Mexican-American. Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today," Zendejas said in a statement Tuesday. "Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA."

Zendejas was in the youth academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. He made his MLS debut against Houston on May 1, 2015, and transferred to Mexico’s Chivas in June 2016, then went on loan to Zacatepec in June 2017. Zendejas transferred to Necaxa in June 2020 and to Club América in January 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

