Ciro Immobile scores 2 late goals and Lazio beats Celtic 2-0 to move atop Champions League group

Ciro Immobile came off the bench and scored twice in the final 10 minutes and Lazio beat Celtic 2-0 on Tuesday to move atop its Champions League group.

Lazio will advance if Atletico Madrid beats Feyenoord later. Celtic was assured of finishing last in Group E.

Lazio leads with 10 points, followed by Atletico (8), Feyenoord (6) and Celtic (1).

Gustav Isaksen set up both goals, first with a deflected shot that wound its way toward Immobile, who pounded it into the net from close range in the 82nd.

Three minutes later, Isaksen floated in a ball over the top and Immobile sprinted past one defender and spun around another before slotting in. Immobile had come on as a substitute in the 61st.

"Immobile is incredible, he keeps scoring goals and helping us," Isaksen said of the 33-year-old Lazio captain. "His finishing is top, top class."

It was a welcome win for Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, who said after a loss at last-place Salernitana in Serie A on Saturday that he needed to reflect over whether he was responsible for the club’s three-match winless streak in the Italian league.

Celtic had a penalty kick waved off following a video review in stoppage time.

"We do fight but we’re not a 100-minute fighting team in the Champions League," Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart said. "When the tiredness kicks in that’s when we need to go again."

In the final group matches on Dec. 13, Lazio visits Atletico and Celtic hosts Feyenoord.

