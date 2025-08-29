AC Milan Christian Pulisic Scores for AC Milan, Enters U.S. Men's Team Duty On High Note Updated Aug. 29, 2025 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Christian Pulisic will be returning to the U.S. men's national team in relatively solid form.

The USMNT star, who hasn't appeared for the squad since March, scored his first goal of the Italian Serie A season in AC Milan's 2-0 win on Friday over Lecce.

Pulisic, along with his former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, secured the victory for AC Milan's first league win of the season.

Actress Helen Mirren donned a yellow Lecce shirt and watched from the stands, but there was little to excite the home fans or the Oscar-winning star of "The Queen."

Milan had two goals chalked off after a video review, but they eventually got one that counted midway through the second half when Loftus-Cheek rose higher than everyone else to glance home a flighted free kick. The win was a relief for Milan, which started the season with a shock defeat at home to newly promoted Cremonese.

Pulisic sealed the win with an assured finish under the advancing goalkeeper four minutes from time.

Pulisic was absent from the USMNT during the summer, controversially missing out on the Gold Cup. But he was once again called up by U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of upcoming September friendlies against Korea Republic and Japan as preparations for next summer's 2026 World Cup continue.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

