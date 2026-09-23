FIFA Men's World Cup
Christian Eriksen Agrees To Terminate Wolfsburg Contract After June On-Field Collapse
FIFA Men's World Cup

Christian Eriksen Agrees To Terminate Wolfsburg Contract After June On-Field Collapse

Published Sep. 23, 2026 3:18 p.m. ET

Christian Eriksen has agreed to terminate his contract with German soccer club Wolfsburg, nearly four months after the Danish midfielder collapsed on the field for the second time in his career, the team said Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Eriksen hasn't played since he collapsed after clutching his chest during Denmark’s friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark on June 7. His contract had been due to run until the end of June 2027.

"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution together," Eriksen said in a statement issued by the club. "It was a great pleasure for me to play for you, and I will look back fondly on this period."

The incident in June brought back memories of Eriksen's cardiac arrest at the European Championship five years earlier, as players formed a circle around him while he received medical attention. He was able to walk off the field by himself and was taken to a hospital.

(Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images) / Denmark OUT

Eriksen said in June he was "doing well" and that an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted to support his heart after the 2021 incident had done its job. He had been undergoing rehabilitation in Denmark since.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham player had joined Wolfsburg as a free agent before the 2025-26 season, which ended with the team being relegated from the Bundesliga.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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