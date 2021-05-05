UEFA Champions League Champions League semifinals: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid best moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final for the biggest competition in European club soccer is now set.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Chelsea decided which team is making the trip to Istanbul, and which team came up painfully short.

In the end, Chelsea blanked Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to finish with a 3-1 aggregate win and a berth in the Champions League final.

It's an all-English final, as Manchester City awaits to face Chelsea on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

How'd Chelsea fight its way past Real Madrid? Here are the best moments from Wednesday's game:

The dagger

For most of the second half, it looked as though Chelsea would rue a slew of missed chances to build upon its 1-0 lead.

But as the clock approached the end of regulation, the Blues finally hit paydirt through the feet of N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

Kante fed Pulisic, who entered the game in the 67th minute as a substitute, who worked his magic and kept his composure to find a trailing Mount.

Mount's strike to put Chelsea up 2-0 in the match and 3-1 on aggregate gave the Blues a huge cushion in the game's closing minutes.

Real impressive

Chelsea piled on the pressure in the first 30-plus minutes of the second half, but Real Madrid's defense did well to keep the game within striking distance for Los Blancos.

Thibaut Courtois' closing down of Kante ⁠— along with pressure from Federico Valverde ⁠— to maintain the 1-0 scoreline, was an impressive bit of teamwork.

Crossbar: 2, Havertz: 0

Hitting the crossbar once in a game is tough luck, but hitting it twice? That's just not fair.

That was, however, the case for Chelsea's Kai Havertz, who had his headed shot clip the crossbar and go up and over Real Madrid's goal.

Havertz's reaction at the end tells you all you need to know.

Knocking on the door

Karim Benzema, who scored Madrid's goal in the first leg of this tie, almost headed the visitors onto the scoresheet in the 35th minute.

The Frenchman flew behind Chelsea's defensive line to put his headed effort on goal, but Chelsea's Edouard Mendy was on hand to push the ball over the crossbar for a corner.

Chelsea out ahead

Chelsea's press did the dirty work to get the hosts on the board in the first half, with Havertz collecting a pass in the penalty box and floating a chip toward goal.

The crossbar intervened to keep Havertz from celebrating a goal of his own, but the carom fell favorably to his teammate, Timo Werner.

Even the struggling Werner couldn't squander the opportunity, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the game and 2-1 lead on aggregate.

Game of inches

The Blues thought they had an early lead off the feet of Werner, but the assistant referee correctly raised his flag for offside.

Don't sweat the technique

Chelsea's Mason Mount made his presence known early, navigating his way into Real Madrid's penalty box and skipping past a defender with a lovely bit of skill in the 12th minute.

His attempt to find a teammate in the middle was thwarted by Courtois, much to the relief of Real Madrid fans.

