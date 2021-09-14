Champions League group stage: Young Boys spoil Cristiano Ronaldo's historic day

UEFA Champions League
The UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off Tuesday, with two match windows chock-full of action.

In the two-game early slate, Cristiano Ronaldo tied history with his 177th appearance in the competition as Manchester United traveled to Bern, Switzerland to take on Young Boys.

Little did United know — Young Boys wouldn't cower from the moment. Despite Ronaldo scoring the first goal of the UCL season, the Swiss team rallied for a monster win against shorthanded United in the game's final moments.

And it was an American who dealt the decisive blow for Young Boys, no less!

At the same time, RB Salzburg and Sevilla butted heads in a Group G clash that made history of its own.

Bayern Munich's trip to Barcelona highlighted the later window, while defending champions Chelsea hosted Zenit St. Petersburg in London, as well.

In total, 16 teams were in action Tuesday. Which squads will start their respective European campaigns off on the right foot?

Here are the biggest moments from Tuesday's slate of games!

That didn't take long

Ronaldo padded his lead atop the list of all-time leading goal-scorers in Champions League history with his 135th goal in the competition.

He did so with a cool finish in the 13th minute off of a picture-perfect Bruno Fernandes cross to make it 1-0 for United.

Seeing red

Despite going down an early goal, Young Boys gained a foothold in the match after Man U went down a player.

Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a heavy tackle on Christopher Martins Pereira, leaving the Premier League giants shorthanded after the 35th minute.

First-half penalty shootout?

It's not often that the beginning of a soccer match looks more like the end of one, but Sevilla and RB Salzburg couldn't help themselves.

With a total of four penalties called by referee Aleksei Kulbakov in the first half, three for Salzburg and one for Sevilla, history was made on the UCL stage.

Somehow, the scoreline read just 1-1 after a certifiably wild first half.

On the board

After being held at bay despite the man advantage, Young Boys finally found a breakthrough off the foot of Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu against United. 

American influence

U.S. men's national team forward Jordan Pefok delivered a signature moment, and win, for Young Boys in front of their home fans.

Pefok latched onto a horrendous back-pass from Jesse Lingard in the game's waning moments to slip the ball into the United net and take the 2-1 lead.

Believe in believe

Zenit looked to channel inspiration from the titular hero of the show "Ted Lasso" with a sign in their locker room ahead of their match vs. Chelsea.

