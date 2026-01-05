Back to MLS? Ex-Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy fired by Celtic

In partnership with

Celtic have wasted little time in sacking manager Wilfried Nancy, just eight games into his time in Glasgow, having been hired in December 2025 as the permanent successor to Brendan Rodgers.

Martin O'Neill had served as interim boss following Rodgers' dismissal and was remarkably at the helm for longer than Nancy. The last nail in the Frenchman's coffin was a 3-1 Old Firm defeat to Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday.

Nancy sacked with immediate effect

A statement published by the club on Monday afternoon confirmed: Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."

As part of the changes, Celtic have also confirmed that Paul Tisdale is no longer head of football operations. "We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role."

Worst win percentage in Celtic history

After landing the job because of his stellar record in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew, MLS Cup champions in 2023 and Leagues Cup winners in 2024, Nancy recorded just two wins as Celtic manager from his eight games in charge. That equates to a 25% win percentage, which places him dead last in the entire 129-history of Celtic managers, since the very first — Willie Maley — was appointed in 1897.

The next worst is Lou Macari, who was in charge for eight months across 1993 and 1994, winning 35% of his 34 games. O'Neill's interim tenure, which lasted four days longer than Nancy's permanent appointment, had an 87.5% winning record across his temporary spell. Of all permanent Celtic managers, O'Neill's 75.5% from his first spell between 2000 and 2005 is the best.