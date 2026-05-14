FIFA Men's World Cup
Carlo Ancelotti Extends Contract With Brazil's National Team Through 2030 World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti Extends Contract With Brazil's National Team Through 2030 World Cup

Updated May. 14, 2026 6:09 p.m. ET

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with the team until the 2030 World Cup.

The 66-year-old Italian coach, who took over in May 2025, had already hinted the extension was likely and confirmed the deal in a video published by the Brazilian soccer confederation, CBF, on Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly before Ancelotti reveals his Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup on Monday.

"I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the first minute, I understood what football means to this country. For a year, we have been working to take the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more," Ancelotti said. "More victories, more time, more work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years. We will go together until the 2030 World Cup."

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far, with many injured players and doubts as to whether his team can be a serious contender for the title at the tournament in North America. Under Ancelotti, Brazil has five wins, three losses and two draws in 10 games.

Ancelotti replaced Dorival Júnior last year after some lackluster performances and had to scramble quickly to complete South American qualifying for the World Cup.

Reported by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 5 Heavyweights Who Can Actually Win The 2026 World Cup

5 Heavyweights Who Can Actually Win The 2026 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes