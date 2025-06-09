International Friendlies
Canada Soccer
International Friendlies

Canada vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly

Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET

Canada faces Ivory Coast in an intercontinental friendly matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Canada vs. Ivory Coast.

When is Canada vs. Ivory Coast? How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
  • TV: FS2
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Canada vs. Ivory Coast Head to Head

Canada and Ivory Coast have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Canada

  • 6/7: Canada 4-2 Ukraine (H)
  • 3/23: Canada 2-1 United States (H)
  • 3/20: Canada 0-2 Mexico (H)
  • 11/19: Canada 3-0 Suriname (H)
  • 11/15: Canada 1-0 Suriname (A)
Ivory Coast

  • 6/7: Ivory Coast 0-1 New Zealand (A)
  • 3/24: Ivory Coast 1-0 Gambia (H)
  • 3/21: Ivory Coast 1-0 Burundi (A)
  • 6/11: Ivory Coast 0-0 Kenya (A)
