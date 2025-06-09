International Friendlies Canada vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Canada faces Ivory Coast in an intercontinental friendly matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Canada vs. Ivory Coast.

When is Canada vs. Ivory Coast? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Canada vs. Ivory Coast Head to Head

Canada and Ivory Coast have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Canada

6/7: Canada 4-2 Ukraine (H)

3/23: Canada 2-1 United States (H)

3/20: Canada 0-2 Mexico (H)

11/19: Canada 3-0 Suriname (H)

11/15: Canada 1-0 Suriname (A)

Ivory Coast

6/7: Ivory Coast 0-1 New Zealand (A)

3/24: Ivory Coast 1-0 Gambia (H)

3/21: Ivory Coast 1-0 Burundi (A)

6/11: Ivory Coast 0-0 Kenya (A)

