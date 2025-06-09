International Friendlies
Canada vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly
Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET
Canada faces Ivory Coast in an intercontinental friendly matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Canada vs. Ivory Coast.
When is Canada vs. Ivory Coast? How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Canada vs. Ivory Coast Head to Head
Canada and Ivory Coast have never played each other in international competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Canada
- 6/7: Canada 4-2 Ukraine (H)
- 3/23: Canada 2-1 United States (H)
- 3/20: Canada 0-2 Mexico (H)
- 11/19: Canada 3-0 Suriname (H)
- 11/15: Canada 1-0 Suriname (A)
Ivory Coast
- 6/7: Ivory Coast 0-1 New Zealand (A)
- 3/24: Ivory Coast 1-0 Gambia (H)
- 3/21: Ivory Coast 1-0 Burundi (A)
- 6/11: Ivory Coast 0-0 Kenya (A)
