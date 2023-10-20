FIFA Women's World Cup
Canada legend Christine Sinclair hints at retirement in social media post
FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada legend Christine Sinclair hints at retirement in social media post

Updated Oct. 20, 2023 4:53 a.m. ET

Canada women's national team legend Christine Sinclair appears to be headed for retirement after posting a video of a pair of boots hanging on Instagram Thursday. Whether she's retiring from international duty or professional soccer as a whole remains to be seen.

Sinclair, 40, is the all-time leader in international goals for men and women with 190. United States women's national team legend Abby Wambach is second with 184.

Sinclair is also one of three players to score at five different World Cups. Brazil's Marta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the only other two.

In 2021, Sinclair led Canada to the gold medal at Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She had won the bronze medal with Canada two times before that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada will play two friendlies against Brazil in October, one of which is now likely to be Sinclair's final time wearing the maple leaf badge. Sinclair made her debut for Canada in 2000 at the age of 16.

At the club level, Sinclair won five league titles, most recently in 2022 with the Portland Thorns. Sinclair joined the Thorns in the NWSL's inaugural season in 2013 and has played there since. The Thorns will play in the NWSL semifinal on Nov. 5.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Christine Sinclair
Canada
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Home-cooked: Astros toast Rangers at Globe Life Field to tie ALCS

Home-cooked: Astros toast Rangers at Globe Life Field to tie ALCS

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes