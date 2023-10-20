FIFA Women's World Cup Canada legend Christine Sinclair hints at retirement in social media post Updated Oct. 20, 2023 4:53 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Canada women's national team legend Christine Sinclair appears to be headed for retirement after posting a video of a pair of boots hanging on Instagram Thursday. Whether she's retiring from international duty or professional soccer as a whole remains to be seen.

Sinclair, 40, is the all-time leader in international goals for men and women with 190. United States women's national team legend Abby Wambach is second with 184.

Sinclair is also one of three players to score at five different World Cups. Brazil's Marta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the only other two.

In 2021, Sinclair led Canada to the gold medal at Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She had won the bronze medal with Canada two times before that.

Canada will play two friendlies against Brazil in October, one of which is now likely to be Sinclair's final time wearing the maple leaf badge. Sinclair made her debut for Canada in 2000 at the age of 16.

At the club level, Sinclair won five league titles, most recently in 2022 with the Portland Thorns. Sinclair joined the Thorns in the NWSL's inaugural season in 2013 and has played there since. The Thorns will play in the NWSL semifinal on Nov. 5.

