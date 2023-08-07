FIFA Women's World Cup Can England's resilient women's team reverse years of national heartache? Published Aug. 7, 2023 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For a moment on Monday there was something overly familiar about what was happening – and what appeared about to happen – to an England national soccer team.

Critical knockout game at a World Cup. Underdog opponent that refuses to be broken down. A young star gets frustrated, loses their cool and gets sent off. Disaster looms. A penalty shootout beckons and well, we all know how that usually goes.

But no. England's Women's World Cup Lionesses may have grown up with summers where their nation's mood was ruined by footballing misfortune, but every indication is that they are resolutely unburdened by the historic failings of the men's team.

Midfield dynamo Lauren James' dismissal in the round of 16 against Nigeria could scarcely have been worse-timed or more ill-conceived, a thoughtless stamp on Michelle Alozie which VAR turned from a yellow card into a red. It was probably her last action of the tournament.

Yet it didn't rattle coach Sarina Wiegman's shorthanded squad into submission, even when the dreaded specter of spot-kicks arrived, a saga always guaranteed to set English nerves-a-jangling, certainly among the fans.

Not that you'd know from watching the England players. Georgia Stanway pulled her team's first kick wide, but the remaining four were of blisteringly high quality, capped off when Chloe Kelly sent an absolute rocket into the top corner to end Nigeria's brave bid for a monumental upset.

On marches the tournament favorite, with a quarterfinal against Colombia or Jamaica next (Saturday, 6:30 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

With that crisis averted, there is no better time to consider what it would mean for England and its tortured soccer soul if the women's team triumphs in Australia and New Zealand.

In 1996, the iconic song "Three Lions" and its immortal lyric – "Football's coming home" – spoke ruefully (and then still optimistically) about trying to end "30 years of hurt." Well, now it has been 57 years since 1966, and the eternal day at Wembley Stadium when Geoff Hurst scored the first (and until Carli Lloyd in 2015 and Kylian Mbappe last winter, the only) hat-trick in a World Cup final as England beat West Germany, 4-2, in extra-time.

There have been so many false dawns and missed steps at World Cups since. Penalty shootout heart-shredders in 1998, after David Beckham got sent off for kicking Diego Simeone, in 2006 after Wayne Rooney trod dangerously near Cristiano Ronaldo's groin, and in 1990 when Paul Gascoigne shed tears at the yellow card which meant he'd miss the final, if England made it.

It didn't.

And the team didn't in 1986 following Diego Maradona's Hand of God, didn't in 2018 after leading the semifinal with 20 minutes left, didn't in 2022 when Harry Kane missed from the spot against France.

Plus, if we're broadening this to major championships in general, England didn't get the job done even when it made the title game at the 2021 European Championships, despite scoring first and being part of yep, yet another shootout.

It there is national pain to be erased, the women's team appears to have by far the greater shot at doing it, but it is a little more complicated than that. Because this is a different team than the men's, with a different identity. In short, it is a unit that delivers when it matters instead of crumbling.

On the women's side, England is not a plucky underdog that gets close but no cigar. The old country would most certainly revel if its Lionesses triumphed here, but perhaps only the men's team, by maybe succeeding one day when it usually fails, can soothe its own rough memories.

Wiegman's group is a squad filled with clutch performers, as seen in the final of the 2022 Euros, when Germany was overcome at Wembley and the trophy secured. Ella Toone's brilliant chip and Kelly's clutch finish proved to be the difference.

This is a team that plays highly intelligent soccer but doesn't delve too deeply into the philosophical part of England's football history. Why would they? It's mostly hurtful stuff.

Truth be told, if Kelly and injury-returnee Keira Walsh, and the solid Stanway and the simply outstanding Lucy Bronze, combine to lead England to glory, the celebration deserves to be their own, rather than tied to what England's men have, or haven't done before.

Given the amount of pre-event injuries suffered, a victorious run would be quite remarkable. Stalwarts Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby are all out, but England has barely missed a beat.

The final question to be answered is how it will cope without James, if, as expected, she gets an extra ban on top of the automatic one-game suspension for her red card.

The playmaking expert was majestic in the group stage and when you hear predictions from her brother, Chelsea star Reece James, that she will be the best player in the world over the next decade or so, it is hard to argue. She's still just 21.

England's soccer distress has lasted much longer than that, but there is an altered feel to it when the women's team is involved. The vibe is altogether lighter, with far less fear and no innate expectation that doom is just around the corner.

With the flashes of top form England has shown, and the resiliency it displayed against Nigeria, a triumphant outcome seems likelier than a pained one.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

