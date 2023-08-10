FIFA Women's World Cup Lauren James receives two-match ban, will only return if England makes World Cup final Updated Aug. 10, 2023 9:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

England star Lauren James will serve a two-match ban for stomping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie in the round of 16, according to a report from Sky Sports on Thursday. That means James will only play at this year's Women's World Cup again if England makes it to the final.

James was always going to serve an automatic one-match suspension for her straight-red against Nigeria, but a FIFA committee decided on a two-game suspension for the 21-year-old. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.

Prior to FIFA's decision, James' teammate Beth England talked about how the team was dealing with James' uncertain status.

"I can imagine it’s a very difficult position to be in," England said. "But whether they did it (made a decision) on the same day or not, it’s not going to affect us. We’re not defined by one player."

ADVERTISEMENT

James has since apologized for her actions, and England said she has the locker room's full support.

"Obviously she’s disappointed with what happened on the day," England said. "It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We’ve got around her. It is good that she’s acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lauren James England FIFA Women's World Cup

share