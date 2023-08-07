England overcomes Lauren James red card to beat Nigeria in penalty shootout
England midfield star Lauren James is in danger of missing the rest of the Women's World Cup after being dramatically sent off during her team's nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the round of 16.
James, one of the brightest performers of the World Cup so far, initially earned herself a caution for stomping on the back of opponent Michelle Alozie as she rose to her feet following a tough collision between the pair towards the end of regulation time.
However, after further review, referee Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana upgraded it from a yellow card to a red, for violent conduct. James will automatically be suspended for England's quarterfinal against either Colombia or Jamaica, but a FIFA panel may decide to increase the punishment.
England's Lauren James receives a RED CARD for stepping on a Nigerian player | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Given the nature of the infraction, a three-game ban — thereby incorporating each remaining game including a potential final — would be no shock, and James' moment of indiscretion was immediately likened to infamous World Cup red cards sustained by David Beckham in 1998 and Wayne Rooney in 2006, for similar incidents while representing the England men's team.
England progressed on account of its penalty kick prowess, having had to defend gamely during the 30 minutes of extra time a player short due to James' dismissal.
Georgia Stanway missed her team's first effort, but England successfully converted on its next four, with Chloe Kelly sealing victory and a place in the last eight.
Desire Oparanozie and Alozie both missed, as Nigeria narrowly failed to become the first African team to win a knockout round game at the tournament.
England will likely remain as the oddsmakers' favorite, but James' dominant showing in the group stage was one of the main reasons why her team had become such a popular pick and will be a bitter blow to the current European champions.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.
