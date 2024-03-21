English Premier League
Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad because of unspecified injury
English Premier League

Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad because of unspecified injury

Published Mar. 21, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and Belgium because of an unspecified injury.

The Arsenal forward "reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training," the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Saka returned to Arsenal "for continued rehabilitation," the statement added.

Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal, which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

England doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Saka, who will miss his country's last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for the European Championship.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
England
FIFA Men's World Cup
share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes