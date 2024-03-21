English Premier League Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad because of unspecified injury Published Mar. 21, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and Belgium because of an unspecified injury.

The Arsenal forward "reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training," the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Saka returned to Arsenal "for continued rehabilitation," the statement added.

Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal, which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

England doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Saka, who will miss his country's last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for the European Championship.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League England FIFA Men's World Cup

share