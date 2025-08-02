Copa América Femenina Brazil Wins Copa América Femenina Final After Marta's Equalizer in Stoppage Time Published Aug. 2, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brazil icon Marta scored in stoppage time to tie the Copa América Femenina Final against Colombia at 4-all, and the rest was history. The Brazilian women's national team went on to defeat Colombia on penalty kicks, 5-4.

Entering Saturday's match, the 39-year-old Marta, who has played in six World Cups and six Olympics, had 120 goals in 205 games with Brazil.

Saturday's match at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Ecuador was a rematch of the final of the 2022 final that was played in Colombia and that Brazil won, 1-0.

