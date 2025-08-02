Copa América Femenina
Brazil Wins Copa América Femenina Final After Marta's Equalizer in Stoppage Time
Brazil Wins Copa América Femenina Final After Marta's Equalizer in Stoppage Time

Published Aug. 2, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET

Brazil icon Marta scored in stoppage time to tie the Copa América Femenina Final against Colombia at 4-all, and the rest was history. The Brazilian women's national team went on to defeat Colombia on penalty kicks, 5-4.

Entering Saturday's match, the 39-year-old Marta, who has played in six World Cups and six Olympics, had 120 goals in 205 games with Brazil.

Saturday's match at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Ecuador was a rematch of the final of the 2022 final that was played in Colombia and that Brazil won, 1-0.

Marta scores two LEGENDARY GOALS for Brazil in Copa América Femenina Final

Copa América Femenina
Brazil
Colombia
