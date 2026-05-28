FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil Star Neymar Unlikely To Be Ready For World Cup Opener With Calf Injury
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil Star Neymar Unlikely To Be Ready For World Cup Opener With Calf Injury

Updated May. 28, 2026 12:18 p.m. ET

Picking injury-prone Neymar in Brazil’s World Cup squad seemed like a risk and so it proved just 10 days later on Thursday.

The 34-year-old forward has a calf injury and will likely not be fit for Brazil’s opening game against Morocco, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.

"The expectation is that he will be sidelined from two to three weeks," Lasmar told reporters.

Brazil plays Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to start a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland.

"Neymar arrived [Wednesday] at the Granja Comary," Lasmar said, referring to the team's training base near Rio de Janeiro, "did all medical tests, and was diagnosed with a grade two calf injury."

Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not playing for the national team since October 2023 when he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay.

He has played just a few games this season for Santos since returning from Saudi Arabia on a free transfer from Al-Hilal.

FIFA’s World Cup rules allow Neymar to be replaced by a June 1 deadline for Ancelotti to submit his final squad, or up to one day before a team’s first game at the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes