Tom Brady-owned Birmingham FC beats Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham in English League One play

Published Sep. 17, 2024 2:41 p.m. ET

Tom Brady won bragging rights over Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when his Birmingham City side beat Wrexham 3-1 on Monday in a match dubbed a Hollywood derby.

The English third-tier match would not normally make a ripple but the profiles of both clubs' owners have changed that story in recent years.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021, while Brady bought a small share in Birmingham through owner Knighthead Capital Management in 2023.

The BBC suggested the game was the biggest in the history of England's League One and it certainly brought new attention and glamour, as well as a smile to the face of Brady.

It took a while for that famous grin to emerge.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion watched from the stands alongside his friend David Beckham and must have squirmed when Jack Marriott put Wrexham ahead after just three minutes.

Birmingham, though, stormed back with record signing Jay Stansfield in fine form.

Stansfield equalized midway through the first half, then headed Birmingham ahead seven minutes into the second period.

Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata added a third nearly an hour in as Birmingham dominated in front of its own fans.

Birmingham's Krystian Bielik was issued a red card with four minutes remaining but it was too late for the Welsh side to react.

The result tied Birmingham with first-placed Wrexham but the latter remained on top on goal difference. Birmingham has played a game less.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

