Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Details QB Drake Maye’s Rise, Team’s Turnaround

It took a few years, but the New England Patriots are learning that they can have success without Tom Brady.

Appearing on Tuesday's "The Herd," head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if Brady, Vrabel's former Patriots teammate, had reached out to offer tips on developing Drake Maye, who's had a breakout second NFL season.

"Nah, we're all set right now," Vrabel said with a laugh.

Maye has certainly played like a quarterback who has figured things out. He has emerged as the betting favorite to win MVP, throwing for 4,203 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 409 rushing yards and four rushing scores.

While Maye's volume stats and dual-threat ability have been impressive, what's arguably been the best part of his game is his efficiency. Maye leads the league in yards per attempt (8.9), completion percentage (71.7) and passer rating (112.9).

And as Maye's yards per attempt indicates, he's not dinking and dunking his way to a high completion percentage. He has the highest passer rating (132.5) among starting quarterbacks on deep passes this season (throws of at least 20 air yards or more), completing 32 of 58 such passes for 1,001 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception, per Pro Football Focus.

Mike Vrabel on the Patriots clinching AFC East, Drake Maye’s MVP odds

Maye's play has helped the Patriots become a contender again after the team went 4-13 in each of the past two seasons. The 2025 Patriots are 13-3 and have already clinched the AFC East, and Vrabel credits Maye's leadership above all else for the team's rise.

"Just talking about maturity, I don't think maturity has anything to do with age. It has everything to do with experience," Vrabel said. "What Drake went through last year in his first year and the things he experienced and what the opportunities he had and going into his second season learning a new offense, building in training camp. I think you start to see each and every single day his spirit, passion, energy and leadership, how much he puts into this, the excitement he has for everybody on the football team when they have success. He's into this.

"We played a bunch of guys last week in the Jets game. He stayed in the game and he supported every single guy. I think his maturity is growing extremely high since I first met him back in January."

Maye's play and leadership have been the catalyst for a Patriots offensive unit that's also suddenly become one of the NFL's best. The unit ranks fourth in total offense and fifth in scoring, averaging 28.3 points per game.

New England's rise as an offensive unit might seem like a surprise considering the team's relative lack of high-end talent at the skill positions and Vrabel's background as a defensive player and coach. However, Vrabel recalled how his time as the Tennessee Titans' head coach led him to develop a deeper understanding of offensive schemes and formations. He credits running back Derrick Henry for helping him learn more about coaching an offense.

"I tried to learn. I tried to understand blocking schemes," Vrabel said. "I also felt like, as a defensive player, I wanted to know what the scheme was and what the other guy across from me, what his job was and maybe that would help me do my job. Sitting in a lot of meetings, trying to learn from the coaches and coordinators, because I feel like the one thing I can do is have a connection with each and every player at every position.

"If I can have just one or two things about the game plan or something to help them do their job better, that's an immediate connection during the season. I can walk in and say, ‘Hey, this is how they’re running their game, this is the pressure,' or whatever it may be. If I can just have one thing, that's a good connection for me or a good place for me to enter a meeting."

While Vrabel has remained curious about learning from others, he's comfortable giving orders — and also tweaking his former teammate. At the end of his interview with Vrabel, Colin Cowherd said that he's tried to give Brady some broadcasting tips as he's in his second season as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst.

"You should, and he should pay attention," Vrabel quipped.