LAFC, already eliminated, finally scores a goal at Club World Cup

Wallace Yan scored in the 86th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

Denis Bouanga scored LAFC’s only goal of the tournament in the 84th minute.

Flamengo won Group D with seven points, one ahead of Chelsea.

The result marked the first Club World Cup match in Orlando to finish without a weather delay, as well as the highest attendance in Orlando so far, with 32,933 fans filling a 60,219-capacity Camping World Stadium.

Marlon appeared to score LAFC's first goal of the tournament in the 38th minute but the goal was disallowed on an offside call.

"Overall, we're quite happy. Of course it stings right now but... our players will realize they can be proud of this performance," LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said.

Flamengo secured a spot in the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Friday and will face Bayern Munich on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. LAFC, last year's Major League Soccer's Western Conference regular season champion, finished with two losses and a draw.

"We had a great group stage. We achieved our objective in an early manner. Now we're thinking about Bayern and nothing but Bayern," Flamengo coach Filipe Luís.

