FIFA Club World Cup
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Germany’s Borussia Dortmund face off against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs. Here’s everything you need to know about Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC.
When is Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC? How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Borussia Dortmund: –400
- Draw: +550
- Ulsan Hyundai FC: +950
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan Hyundai FC in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Borussia Dortmund
- 6/21: vs Mamelodi Sundowns (W, 4–3)
- 6/17: vs Fluminense (D, 0–0)
- 5/17: vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (W, 3–0)
- 5/11: at Bayer Leverkusen (W, 4–2)
- 5/3: vs Wolfsburg (W, 4–0)
Ulsan Hyundai FC
- 6/21: vs Fluminense (L, 4–2)
- 6/17: vs Mamelodi Sundowns (L, 1–0)
- 5/31: at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L, 3–1)
- 5/28: at Gwangju Football Club (D, 1-1)
- 5/24: vs Gimcheon Sangmu Football Club (W, 3-2)
