FIFA Club World Cup Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Germany’s Borussia Dortmund face off against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs. Here’s everything you need to know about Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC? How to watch

Date : Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

Location : TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Borussia Dortmund: –400

Draw: +550

Ulsan Hyundai FC: +950

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan Hyundai FC in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Borussia Dortmund

6/21: vs Mamelodi Sundowns (W, 4–3)

6/17: vs Fluminense (D, 0–0)

5/17: vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (W, 3–0)

5/11: at Bayer Leverkusen (W, 4–2)

5/3: vs Wolfsburg (W, 4–0)

Ulsan Hyundai FC

6/21: vs Fluminense (L, 4–2)

6/17: vs Mamelodi Sundowns (L, 1–0)

5/31: at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L, 3–1)

5/28: at Gwangju Football Club (D, 1-1)

5/24: vs Gimcheon Sangmu Football Club (W, 3-2)

