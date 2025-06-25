FIFA Club World Cup
Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup

Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup

Updated Jun. 25, 2025 7:57 p.m. ET

Gio Reyna made his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup, entering for the German club in the 78th minute of its 1-0 win over South Korean side Ulsan on Wednesday. 

 FIFA gave player priority to the Club World Cup, preventing Reyna from being with the U.S. men's national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Daniel Svensson scored in the 36th minute for Dortmund, who now advance to the round of 16 of the tournament. 

After a giveaway by Ulsan on a poor pass near its own goal, Jobe Bellingham centered to Svensson, who took a touch and beat goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo from about 10 yards.

Svensson, a 23-year-old midfielder loaned to Dortmund by Denmark's Nordsjælland last winter, scored his second goal for the German club after scoring in a 3-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on April 20.

"The only thing we could have done a little bit better is maybe scoring a bit more goals, because we created a lot of chances today. ... Football is emotional, so yeah, very nice scoring the goal that turned out to be an important one, also. So, yeah, very nice feeling," Svensson said. 

Dortmund won Group F with seven points, two more than Fluminese, which finished second following a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Uslan was last, going 0-3.

The match on a 93-degree (33 Celsius) day with a heat advisory drew 8,239 at 26,000-capacity TQL Stadium, where the crowd included U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

"I’m sorry for the fans to not meet their expectations. ... The climate like this is too harsh. It is not for playing soccer, but it is what it is. So most teams, I mean, not just only us, we don’t feel this kind of weather usually. It is a change of environment," said Jo. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Standings: Messi, Inter Miami to face PSG in Round of 16

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Standings: Messi, Inter Miami to face PSG in Round of 16

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes