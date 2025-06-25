FIFA Club World Cup Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup Updated Jun. 25, 2025 7:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Gio Reyna made his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup, entering for the German club in the 78th minute of its 1-0 win over South Korean side Ulsan on Wednesday.

FIFA gave player priority to the Club World Cup, preventing Reyna from being with the U.S. men's national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Daniel Svensson scored in the 36th minute for Dortmund, who now advance to the round of 16 of the tournament.

After a giveaway by Ulsan on a poor pass near its own goal, Jobe Bellingham centered to Svensson, who took a touch and beat goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo from about 10 yards.

Svensson, a 23-year-old midfielder loaned to Dortmund by Denmark's Nordsjælland last winter, scored his second goal for the German club after scoring in a 3-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on April 20.

"The only thing we could have done a little bit better is maybe scoring a bit more goals, because we created a lot of chances today. ... Football is emotional, so yeah, very nice scoring the goal that turned out to be an important one, also. So, yeah, very nice feeling," Svensson said.

Dortmund won Group F with seven points, two more than Fluminese, which finished second following a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Uslan was last, going 0-3.

The match on a 93-degree (33 Celsius) day with a heat advisory drew 8,239 at 26,000-capacity TQL Stadium, where the crowd included U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

"I’m sorry for the fans to not meet their expectations. ... The climate like this is too harsh. It is not for playing soccer, but it is what it is. So most teams, I mean, not just only us, we don’t feel this kind of weather usually. It is a change of environment," said Jo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

