FIFA Women's World Cup
Bev Priestman to coach Canada through 2027 Women's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

Bev Priestman to coach Canada through 2027 Women's World Cup

Published Jan. 25, 2024 2:35 p.m. ET

Bev Priestman agreed Thursday to a contact to coach Canada through the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Priestman, 37, was hired in November 2020 to succeed Kenneth Heiner-Møller and had been working on a rolling contract. She led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics but was eliminated in the group stage of last year's World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Priestman spent five years with the Canadian Soccer Association in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of the women's under-18 team and assistant coach with the senior women's team. Before that she spent 4 1/2 years as head of football development in New Zealand before leaving in June 2013.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes