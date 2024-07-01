UEFA Euro Bench Ronaldo? Portugal is all-in on its star, even more than ever Updated Jul. 1, 2024 9:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FRANKFURT, Germany — Cristiano Ronaldo's starting spot with Portugal was supposedly under threat coming into Euro 2024.

Then he failed to score during the group stage, and, if you take a certain statistic a certain (admittedly unfair) way, he's the worst-performing forward in the tournament.

Then, on Monday against Slovenia, he missed a penalty and cried about it.

So, is Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez finally going to take the plunge and leave Ronaldo out?

Are you kidding? More than ever, Portugal is all-in on its 39-year-old superstar now, ride-or-die all the way to the final — or bust — starting with Friday's quarterfinal against France in Hamburg (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

How? Because Ronaldo is no longer the best player in the world, but he means as much to his national team as ever, albeit in a different way. He is a leader, a talisman, a legend and a friend, all in one. Doubters and skeptics might not think he still deserves the unwavering respect and devotion of his teammates, but it is there, and the evidence is all around.

Ronaldo's tears came after he missed the opportunity to potentially win the Round of 16 clash with Slovenia at the end of the first half of extra-time. His penalty was kept out by Jan Oblak's fine save. Minutes later, he strode forward again to take Portugal's first when the 0-0 tie was to be decided by a shootout.

Second time around, there was no mistake, just a firm strike into the corner, a heart symbol for Portugal's army of traveling fans, and what looked like an apology.

Ronaldo lifts Portugal when he succeeds. On this night, he lifted them with his failure, and his response to it.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, a freshly-anointed national hero after saving all three of Slovenia's penalties, said he had been motivated by the Ronaldo miss and the subsequent emotion.

"We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker," Costa told reporters. "I understood how frustrated he was because he devotes all his time to this. I can tell you for me, it is a pleasure and honor to play on the same team as him. We are a family, we keep together and we move on.

"We all felt we needed to keep believing. Everyone makes mistakes, even Cristiano, but what is more important is what we do after. We have to believe in ourselves and that's what you have to do at the very end."

By being the center of attention off the field, Ronaldo takes pressure and heat off his colleagues. By being the center of attention on the field, it draws manpower and defensive utility away from lively talents such as Vitinha and Rafael Leao.

And by doing the difficult thing, the brave thing, and putting things right in the shootout, he shows players who have seen less and not been around for anywhere near as long what resiliency is supposed to look like.

"Sadness at the start is joy at the end," Ronaldo said afterward. "Portugal deserved it because we had more authority. Slovenia spent almost the entire game defending. It's very difficult, and the whole team is to be congratulated, especially our goalkeeper."

When the World Cup ended in the winter of 2022, it had already been confirmed that Ronaldo was moving to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

His time with Portugal looked done. How could there be a way back?

It came when Fernando Santos left as head coach and Roberto Martinez came in. Martinez instantly assured Ronaldo he wanted him around and had a place for him. He saw what a lift he could bring to the rest of the squad, understood the level of inspiration he provides. Portugal's players don't see a washed-up diva. They see five Champions League titles, five Ballon d'Or awards, and 211 appearances for his country.

"First and foremost, I think he is a constant example for us, the only player that has ever played in six European Championships," Martinez said. "He is happy taking that responsibility and has got that belief.

"I thanked him being the way he is, for caring for the group. I was certain that he would be the first penalty-taker and show us the way to take victory. I think we're all very proud of our captain. I think he gave us all a lesson. Life and football give you difficult moments and the way he reacted shows why we are so proud in Portuguese football."

Then there are the things we don't see, like the professionalism and attention to detail. Ronaldo might have perfect hair and the whitest teeth you have ever seen, but he is even more meticulous about his soccer than he is about his appearance.

"He is not just a great professional, he also tries to help everyone else in the squad," former Portugal defender Jose Fonte told the BBC.

"Even just observing him would give you ideas of what you should be doing to be successful, but when you are with Cristiano you get so much more than that.

"He would lead and we would follow. I can remember us all doing ice baths at 2 a.m. because of him and, as well as helping our physical recovery, the important thing is that we were doing them together, the whole squad."

Remember that stat we talked about? This is a little ungenerous, but Ronaldo's conversion rate at Euro 2024 is zero — having taken 20 shots and scored no goals in regular play. No one comes close to that many shots — it's more than Scotland had in its entire campaign.

No goals for him is uncharacteristic, but he skips along still, fresh and spry, never afraid to shoot, trying to force saves or at least create doubt.

And, when things go right, even when they initially seemed like they wouldn't, he still has that kind-like vibe from all those years ago.

"We're still very excited," he said. "We want to enjoy our game, give the fans some joy. This is our life. This is how we live."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

