FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is Belgium's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is Belgium's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 7:01 p.m. ET

In a dramatic 2026 World Cup round of 32 match, Belgium came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal, 3-2, in extra time. 

The Red Devils scored two back-to-back goals against Senegal in the 86th and 89th minutes to tie the match and ultimately sending it to extra time. Then midfielder and captain Youri Tielemans scored in the last minute of extra time to secure the victory and get his team to the next World Cup round.

Now, what's next for Belgium at the World Cup? Here is who the Red Devils will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final. 

(Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who Could Belgium Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Belgium's win over Senegal in the round of 32, it now will play one of two teams in the round of 16: USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina, which face off Wednesday night in the round of 32 at San Franscisco Bay Area Stadium.

The USA is ranked No. 17, while Bosnia and Herzegovina is No. 64.

After advancing to the World Cup round of 16, Belgium will play either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina at Seattle Stadium on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Belgium Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Belgium advances past the round of 16, it has four potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: Portugal, Croatia, Spain or Austria. In the round of 32, Portugal will play Croatia in Toronto and Spain will play Austria in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In FIFA's latest rankings, Spain is No. 2, Portugal is No. 5, Croatia is No. 11 and Austria is No. 24. 

Who Could Belgium Face In The Semifinals?

If it makes it that far, there are four possible opponents for Belgium in the semifinals: France, Paraguay, Morocco and tournament co-host Canada. In the round of 16 on Saturday, Morocco and Canada face off at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium, and France and Paraguay play at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium.

If Belgium reaches the semifinals, that match will be at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

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