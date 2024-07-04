UEFA Euro 'Bear Bets': Favorite plays for the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, Copa América Published Jul. 4, 2024 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The quarterfinals in the "Summer of Stars" is here.

Both Euro 2024 and Copa América have heated up, with the Round of 16 concluding in the former and group play ending in the latter earlier this week.

As the tournaments have a mini break, "Bear Bets" reconvened to preview the quarterfinals in both tournaments. Chris "The Bear" Fallica was joined by FOX Soccer studio host Rob Stone, as each shared sides they liked in the upcoming matches.

Let's dive into the fun.

(All times ET)

EURO 2024

Germany vs. Spain, 12 p.m. Friday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Spain to advance

"This feels like a match where the winner may win it. … This is a Spanish side that has looked like the best team in the tournament so far. They've conceded multiple goals just twice in the last year and a half. I like Spain to advance. It's probably gonna be a tough ask with the home crowd all over Germany, but I like Spain."

Stone: Lean Germany to advance

"Germany has had a rough go of it national team-wise as of late, and they needed something positive. Now they got some dude in the middle of every square in Germany blaring on that saxophone. I kind of like Germany to keep it going. It could be the end of the road because you can only tap into that vein so often, and it's going to kind of give you another pint of blood, but as well as Spain has played, somehow, I think this whole field energy just pushes Germany over the finish line."

France vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. Friday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Under 2.5 goals; France to win 1-0 and France to win 2-0

"If you look at France, five of their last seven Euro matches have ended in a draw. They've kept clean sheets in five of their last six. Portugal hasn't scored in 210 minutes. France has only got the two own goals and the Kylian Mbappé kick from the spot. … But I just wonder if Portugal's kind of been figured out."

Stone: Lean France to advance

"I like the slow burn method at these tournaments; at a World Cup and a Euro. I think for France, it has been a bit of a slow burn. It's time to ignite, and I think they do come alive. I don't think this one is as low-scoring as you think."

France vs. Belgium Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

England vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Switzerland to advance

"You talked about brands and the slow burn; you expect England, the brand, to turn it on. I'm worried it could happen here. But I'm going to go down with what I think has been the better side so far."

Stone: Lean England to advance

"In that brand conversation, I have faith that France is going to bounce back. I don't have that faith that England is going to do it. I think they've been overrated for years, frankly, and I'm not fully sure how they've been getting these results. But there's an art to that, right? And there's an art to moving on at these tournaments.

"I think it's another narrow escape for England. I think, somehow, they decide to start a game a little bit stronger, finally."

England vs. Slovakia: MINI-MOVIE of England's epic comeback in Round of 16

Netherlands vs. Türkiye, 3 p.m. Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: The Netherlands to advance and to score Over 1.5 goals; Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer

"Gakpo has to be the legitimate favorite now to win the Golden Boot. He's sitting on three, and he's in a match here where he's probably going to get one more, and he'll get another game."

Stone: If I had to pick an upset in this round, Türkiye to win would be my pick

"I feel like if they can keep this one close into the halftime locker room, like 0-0 or 1-1, Türkiye is going to be really tough to beat. They just have a different mentality, different DNA and ego. It is probably easy to say, ‘OK, your time is up because you had these saves and goals and these magic moments can't continue.' I do kind of get a sense that it could continue."

COPA AMÉRICA

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m. Thursday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Argentina to advance

"Argentina have not conceded yet, and I find it hard to think that they're going to concede on Thursday against Ecuador."

Lionel Messi, Argentina still the favorites within the Copa América tournament?

Panama vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. Saturday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Colombia to cover -1.5; Colombia to win Copa is a really good bet

"Colombia, despite being unbeaten in 26 straight matches, James Rodriguez looking like this is eight years ago, scoring in the first half in six straight matches and everything. They still are not getting the recognition that I think they deserve."

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. Saturday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

The Bear: Uruguay to advance

"Uruguay has got so many weapons offensively. They can defend. They just beat Brazil 2-0 in World Cup qualifying. I don't get it here."

Stone: Uruguay to advance

"I'm not a believer in Brazil yet. They just haven't shown me this. This comfortable nature on the ball, like I remember watching old videos of Brazil, and they're playing it out of the back back in the day. There's nothing like that these days.

"I think the brand of Brazil gets bounced by a tremendously rugged, tough and threatening Uruguayan side."

