LaLiga
Raphinha Reveals London 'Red' And 'Blue' Team Offers Before Barcelona Transfer
LaLiga

Raphinha Reveals London 'Red' And 'Blue' Team Offers Before Barcelona Transfer

Updated May. 21, 2026 7:14 p.m. ET

Barcelona winger Raphinha has opened up about his 2022 departure from Leeds United, revealing he turned down lucrative offers from London's premier clubs – widely understood to be Chelsea and Arsenal – to secure a move to the Camp Nou. 

In a new interview, the Brazil international labeled his choice as the greatest decision of his professional career.

Snubbing London's heavyweights

Raphinha has confirmed that his path to the Spotify Camp Nou was not without its hurdles, revealing that multiple London-based clubs were desperate to keep him in the Premier League

During the summer of 2022, the former Leeds talisman was at the center of a high-profile transfer tug-of-war involving some of the biggest names in English football.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, the 27-year-old reflected on the intense speculation that surrounded his future before he ultimately chose to join the Catalan giants. 

"I had offers from a Blue team and also a Red team from London, but the best decision of my career was signing for Barcelona," Raphinha revealed, likely alluding to interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Decision Paid Off

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 17: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Spotify Camp Nou on May 17, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

While the financial lures of the Premier League elite were significant, Raphinha’s heart was set on following in the footsteps of legendary Brazilians like Ronaldinho and Neymar at Barça. 

Since making the switch, the winger has justified his decision by becoming a central figure in the squad, contributing to a period of sustained domestic success.

The forward has navigated various challenges in Catalunya, including heavy competition for places and constant transfer rumors. However, he remains fully committed to the club.

Admiring A Modern-Day Genius

Beyond his past transfer dealings, the Barcelona star was asked to name the one modern player he holds the highest desire to share a pitch with, and named Bayern Munich's talismanic striker Harry Kane

Raphinha did not hold back in his admiration for the England captain, saying: "Yes, he has an excellent sense of positioning; he plays well and scores goals. I put him in the category of very great players. He’s close to genius, but geniuses are very rare at that level."

Busy Summer Ahead For Barça

Raphinha may well be welcoming a number of new faces to Camp Nou this summer. 

Barcelona have been linked with numerous forwards in what sporting director Deco has described as an "almost impossible task" to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is set to depart the Catalan club upon the expiration of his contract. 

Reportedly leading the shortlist to succeed the Polish striker at the Camp Nou are Chelsea forward João Pedro and Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).

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