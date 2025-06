International Friendlies Azerbaijan vs. Hungary: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for International Friendly Published Jun. 9, 2025 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Azerbaijan hosts Hungary for an International Friendly. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Azerbaijan vs. Hungary.

When is Azerbaijan vs. Hungary? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

Azerbaijan vs. Hungary Head to Head

Azerbaijan has played Hungary a total of 7 times (all-time). Azerbaijan has lost all 7 matches, dating back to their first meeting in 1996.

Azerbaijan vs. Hungary Past Results

10/13/2019: Hungary 1, Azerbaijan 0 (UEFA European Championship)

6/8/2019: Azerbaijan 1, Hungary 3 (UEFA European Championship)

2/9/2011: Azerbaijan 0, Hungary 2 (International Friendly)

9/8/1999: Hungary 3, Azerbaijan 0 (UEFA European Championship)

10/10/1998: Azerbaijan 0, Hungary 4 (UEFA European Championship)

9/10/1997: Hungary 3, Azerbaijan 1 (FIFA World Cup)

11/10/1996: Azerbaijan 0, Hungary 3 (FIFA World Cup)

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Azerbaijan

6/7: Azerbaijan 0-0 Latvia (A)

3/25: Azerbaijan 0-2 Belarus (H)

3/22: Azerbaijan 0-3 Haiti (H)

11/19: Azerbaijan 0-6 Sweden (A)

11/16: Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia (H)

Hungary

6/6: Hungary 0-2 Sweden (H)

3/23: Hungary 0-3 Türkiye (H)

3/20: Hungary 1-3 Türkiye (A)

11/19: Hungary 1-1 Germany (H)

11/16: Hungary 0-4 Netherlands (A)

share

Get more from International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more