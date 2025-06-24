FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:40 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Auckland City and Boca Juniors square off in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about Auckland City vs Boca Juniors.
When is Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors? How to watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Auckland City: +10000
- Draw: +4500
- Boca Juniors: (Not listed)
ADVERTISEMENT
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Auckland City and Boca Juniors in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Auckland City
- 6/20/2025: vs Benfica (Loss 0–6)
- 6/15/2025: vs Bayern Munich (Loss 0–10)
Boca Juniors
- 6/20/2025: vs Bayern Munich (Loss 1–2)
- 6/15/2025: vs Benfica (Draw 2–2)
- 5/19/2025: vs Independiente (Loss 0–1)
- 5/10/2025: vs Lanús (Win 1–0)
- 5/4/2025: at Tigre (Draw 1–1)
share
recommended
-
FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
PSG Beats Seattle Sounders 2-0 to Reach Club World Cup Round of 16
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
PSG Beats Seattle Sounders 2-0 to Reach Club World Cup Round of 16
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup