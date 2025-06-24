FIFA Club World Cup Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Auckland City and Boca Juniors square off in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about Auckland City vs Boca Juniors.

When is Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors? How to watch

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Auckland City: +10000

Draw: +4500

Boca Juniors: (Not listed)

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Auckland City and Boca Juniors in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Auckland City

6/20/2025: vs Benfica (Loss 0–6)

6/15/2025: vs Bayern Munich (Loss 0–10)

Boca Juniors

6/20/2025: vs Bayern Munich (Loss 1–2)

6/15/2025: vs Benfica (Draw 2–2)

5/19/2025: vs Independiente (Loss 0–1)

5/10/2025: vs Lanús (Win 1–0)

5/4/2025: at Tigre (Draw 1–1)

