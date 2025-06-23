FIFA Club World Cup Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Atlético Madrid and Botafogo meet in a Club World Cup group stage clash at the Rose Bowl. With both teams in contention to advance from Group B, every point matters in this showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo.

When is Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo? How to watch

Date : Monday, June 23, 2025

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

Location : Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Atlético Madrid : –155

Draw : +285

Botafogo: +425

Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Atlético Madrid

6/19: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 3–1)

6/15: vs PSG (Loss, 4–0)

5/25: at Granada (Win, 4–0)

5/18: vs Real Betis (Win, 4–1)

5/15: at Osasuna (Loss, 2–0)

Botafogo

6/19: vs PSG (Win, 1–0)

6/15: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–1)

6/4: vs Ceará (Win, 3–2)

6/1: at Santos (Win, 1–0)

5/27: vs Universidad de Chile (Win, 1–0)

