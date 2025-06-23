FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:53 a.m. ET
Atlético Madrid and Botafogo meet in a Club World Cup group stage clash at the Rose Bowl. With both teams in contention to advance from Group B, every point matters in this showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo.
When is Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo? How to watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
ADVERTISEMENT
Betting Odds
As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Atlético Madrid: –155
- Draw: +285
- Botafogo: +425
Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Atlético Madrid
- 6/19: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 3–1)
- 6/15: vs PSG (Loss, 4–0)
- 5/25: at Granada (Win, 4–0)
- 5/18: vs Real Betis (Win, 4–1)
- 5/15: at Osasuna (Loss, 2–0)
Botafogo
- 6/19: vs PSG (Win, 1–0)
- 6/15: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–1)
- 6/4: vs Ceará (Win, 3–2)
- 6/1: at Santos (Win, 1–0)
- 5/27: vs Universidad de Chile (Win, 1–0)
share
recommended
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Club World Cup stunners continue as Flamengo shocks Chelsea 3-1
-
Auckland City Gets Routed for Second Consecutive Time at Club World Cup
Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Out of Hospital after Gastroenteritis Bout at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Club World Cup stunners continue as Flamengo shocks Chelsea 3-1
-
Auckland City Gets Routed for Second Consecutive Time at Club World Cup
Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Out of Hospital after Gastroenteritis Bout at Club World Cup